As Panther Stadium nears completion and gets set to open, maintaining the pristine condition of the investment becomes the next challenge for the Derby Board of Education.
At the BOE meeting on Aug. 2, a group comprised of Director of Operations Burke Jones, Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin, Athletic Director Russell Baldwin and Grounds & Outdoor Facilities Supervisor Jeff Ohmes proposed updated guidelines for operations of Panther Stadium.
A majority of the guidelines are aimed at game day operation but included the suggestion to keep the stadium gates closed unless there is a district activity. According to Jones, a district activity is a scheduled game or a rental of the facility through his office.
The group’s decision to add this guideline pointed to protecting the $7 million project. The goal of all of these guidelines was not only aimed at creating an enjoyable atmosphere at the stadium but also to protect the massive investment the community has made.
The proposal to limit the access to the stadium drew the most attention from the board, who identified the risk of locking the stadium that had previously been open to the public.
“The community is the one who pays for our stadium, so to lock them out of it is a precedent we don’t want to start on,” BOE member Justin Kippenberger said. “If we go back to them in the future for another bond, the appetite could not be there.”
The concept of protecting the investment was the primary drive to keep the stadium locked at all times.
“With the amount of money that our citizens have invested in the property, I look at [locking the stadium] as protecting it from the people that want to do it harm,” Jones said. “How you balance that is where it becomes tricky, and the easiest way to secure it is just like we secure our buildings.”
Limiting vandalism is one of the biggest targets changing the availability of the stadium.
“Panther Stadium is the most vandalized property that we have in the district,” Jones said. “Either with damage, inappropriate activity or unauthorized activity taking place in the stadium.”
The group said that the majority of damage occurs when school is out of session.
“A lot of our damage happens on days out of school like parent-teacher conference days,” Ohmes said. “Those are days where we have seen parents drop their kids off at the stadium, and most of the time we have to kick those kids out because they are doing things that they are not supposed to be doing,”
The group has experimented with locking the stadium over the weekend or at a set hour, but it quickly becomes an issue of labor to lock the stadium and remove people at closing time.
“A lot of vandalism happens on the weekends, and we have tried locking the stadium on weekends,” Ohmes said. “For six months, we tried locking the stadium at night, but it gets to be a labor issue depending on what time of the year it is.”
Suggestions for adjustments included limited hours of operation, trespassing signs, added lighting, a card system to access the stadium, and a turnstile gate.
The committee cited that the majority of schools in the AVCTL-I do not allow access to the football stadium, including the track, but there are available locations with a track open to the public. The tracks at Derby High School and Derby North Middle School will remain available.
There was no corresponding action slated for the proposed operational guidelines, but there will be action at the next board meeting on Aug. 23.