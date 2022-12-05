A course request was received to add classes and establish an Early Childhood pathway as part of the Derby High School Career and Technical Education program. The proposal was brought before the school board at its Nov. 28 meeting.
Foundations of Early Childhood Development would be the only course needed to complete the pathway, coming with a cost of $8,000 for textbooks and classroom materials. The course would be targeted toward those seeking careers in child care or postsecondary education related to early childhood and services.