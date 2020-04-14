In light of both a traffic engineering study and the city’s own K-15 Area Plan, the purchase of three properties on N. Nelson Drive was brought before the Derby City Council for consideration at a special meeting April 9.
The purchase of the property (2612, 2618 and 2624 N. Nelson Drive) would allow for the realignment and safety enhancement of the roadway – a goal for the city. City staff noted it also furthers the goals of the K-15 Area Plan and would provide an immediate aesthetic improvement.
Upon purchase (at a proposed $100,000, pending environmental assessments), the existing buildings on the property would then be demolished – to allow for safety enhancements – at an estimated cost of $55,000.
Demolition costs, it was noted, would be put out to bid. With that being confirmed, the Derby City Council authorized City Manager Kathy Sexton to negotiate and enter into an agreement for the purchase of the three properties on N. Nelson Drive at a cost of $100,000.