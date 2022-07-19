2023 budget

Kiel Mangus presented the recommend 2023 budget to the City Council on July 12. The budget is up slightly, but would also include a slight decrease in the total mill levy.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forward a recommended budget to the City Council at its July 12 meeting with some slight increases for both 2022 and 2023. With the council authorizing notices for both, a public hearing will now be held for those budgets before final action is taken by the governing body in August.

Following some mid-year action items – including the addition of three firefighter positions, a 3% gross pay adjustment for city employees and replacement of emergency radios – the 2022 budget was increased to $47.74 million (an overall increase of 1.77%).

