Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forward a recommended budget to the City Council at its July 12 meeting with some slight increases for both 2022 and 2023. With the council authorizing notices for both, a public hearing will now be held for those budgets before final action is taken by the governing body in August.
Following some mid-year action items – including the addition of three firefighter positions, a 3% gross pay adjustment for city employees and replacement of emergency radios – the 2022 budget was increased to $47.74 million (an overall increase of 1.77%).
Prior to the July meeting, the council had been working primarily on the 2023 budget. The recommendation from Mangus showed a total budget of $51.78 million for 2023 – an 8.46% increase from 2022. He noted pay increases as a part of that increase, along with some American Rescue Plan Act projects (mill and overlay of Buckner Street and a renewed quiet zone study). Additionally, work will continue on major projects regarding both a wastewater and water treatment facility – with changes from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment moving up the schedule on some associated improvements and increasing expenditures in 2023.
Helping cover the costs of the increased budget is the rising property tax rate – with assessed valuation in Derby, set by the Sedgwick County Appraiser, increasing 8.3% in 2022. A majority of that (6.9%), Mangus noted, comes from increased value of existing properties.
With the continued growth in assessed valuation – which has been on an upward trend since 2015 – the city has been able to hold its mill levy flat. Mangus noted the last raise came in 2016 (when the tax lid was implemented), but 2004 was the last increase prior to that. In the 2023 recommended budget, Mangus proposed 47 mills to be levied, a decrease of almost half a mill from 2022.
“Our goal is to not raise taxes as a city and we’ve had that goal for a long time,” said Mayor Randy White.
Mangus noted the recommended mill level would be the lowest in 20 years, but it would exceed the 43.728 mill levy required to hit the revenue neutral rate – forcing the need for a public hearing. The RNR – a recent measure introduced by the Kansas legislature – is the tax rate in mills that would generate the same revenue in dollars as levied the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation. Derby’s continued growth makes that a difficult balancing act.
Council member Chris Unkel questioned how the mill levy was being cut if not to the revenue neutral rate.
According to Mangus, the city has two options to consider in order to meet the RNR – either cut expenditures to lower the budget or find other revenue sources outside of property taxes (i.e., increasing the sales tax, increasing fees, etc.) to cover expenditures.
Looking solely at expenditures, Mangus stated the city would have to cut approximately $1 million from the budget in 2023 to get to the RNR – having to touch employee pay to possibly do so. With the city’s reserves – budgeted for three years out – in a healthy position, Mangus said the city is “financially sound” enough to lower the mill levy slightly, if not to the full revenue neutral rate.
For 2022, Mangus said most first class cities in Kansas (with the exception of Salina) exceeded the RNR. With the growth of Derby, several members of the council saw the goals of the RNR as a hindrance to what the city is trying to do.
“If we don’t grow our services to match the growth of our city, then we won’t get anywhere. I think that’s the flaw in revenue neutral,” said council member Rick Coleman. “Eventually, I would love to pay for our budget increase off of sales taxes and fairy dust, but that’s not how government works.”
“I do think it will be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to actually get to that on a consistent basis based on the current formula,” said council president Nick Engle.
Other budgetary increases the city is planning for in 2023 include minimal supplemental requests – namely a replacement of Engine 81 for Derby Fire and the addition of two new full-time positions (a police detective and marketing personnel adjustment).
Looking ahead in discussing the RNR and managing the tax burden in the city, Mangus noted the current Derby Difference sales tax is part of those healthy reserves. How those funds and a future sales tax are utilized are expected to play a crucial role in budgeting for the future.
“There is a desire to have a sales tax because the other option is raise property taxes or cut services, and I think the idea that I’ve heard from all council members is, yes, a sales tax is important to Derby and something we want to continue,” Mangus said. “We just have to figure out what that mix is and where we want to be at.”
A public hearing on the revised 2022 and 2023 budget is set for Aug. 23. Full documentation of the recommended budget is available at derbyweb.com/353/budget.