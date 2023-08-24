Pertaining to recent studies regarding flooding of the Spring Creek watershed, as part of its consent agenda at the Aug. 22 meeting the Derby City Council approved the second of two projects identified to help address flooding issues.
Similar to a project completed under Country View Drive in 2022, the latest project involves installing a flap gate in an existing stormwater curb inlet and grading work near the northwest corner of the Rock Road bridge over Spring Creek. The project will help alleviate flooding by preventing backwater from Spring Creek from entering the nearby Kensington neighborhood.