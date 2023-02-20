Originally brought before the Derby City Council in 2021, funding for a dedicated fire training facility – to facilitate live burn, hose, vehicle extrication training, etc. – was approved in the 2022 budget.
Work to make that facility a reality has continued since, with the Derby City Council officially taking the next steps by approving a construction contract and user agreement at its Feb. 14 meeting. The site – to be located at 801 N. Buckner – also includes plans for future use by both the public works and police departments.
A user agreement was proposed with Mulvane Fire Rescue given the funding they dedicated for the facility. The city of Mulvane recently approved a donation of $35,000 (an increase of $5,000 from initial discussions) to Derby to aid in construction efforts, with Mulvane FD also gaining access to the facility.
“Sharing a fire training facility with a neighboring community has some pretty good benefits,” said Assistant Director of Public Works Tom Keil. “Sharing resources with our neighboring community, it enhances mutual aid agreements that we currently have in place.”
Keil pointed out the user agreement is structured similarly to one already in place allowing use of the Derby PD shooting range.
A committee of city staff, engineering consultants and Mulvane Fire Rescue personnel was formed in April 2022 to create a master site plan to help guide future development of the site (including the police and public works uses).
Requests for construction bids on the fire training portion were sent out on Jan. 10, with three bids received for the council to consider. Keil noted a number of factors (limited bidders, increases to the scope of work, etc.) played into increasing costs with the bids, but he did report the city was able to save some costs on a water line extension by reaching an access easement agreement with the neighboring property owner.
“Without an access easement, we would have to dig up an entire portion of that driveway form the Buckner location to the site,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus.
Part of that agreement would allow the property owner partial access to the city site, which Fire Chief John Turner said would not be an issue.
To avoid further cost increases with future development for the police and public works departments, some paving, design and site improvements were included in the initial construction contract for the fire training facility.
“I’m glad that we’ve identified some smart things to do up front to save us money in the long run,” said Mayor Randy White.
Mangus also noted some of that work may come back to the council sooner rather than later – namely with the public works plans, as there are improvements to be made at the current police station before addressing a new training facility.
Questions on future road improvements were also raised. Mangus stated he was unsure of where that portion of Buckner lies in the 10-year pavement management plan, but noted access and travel on those roads would need to be addressed.
“Most likely, we will be looking at taking parking off the east side of the street and allowing parking to remain on the west,” Mangus said regarding Buckner Street. “When we put firetrucks on there, we’re probably going to have to do some repair eventually because of the weight of firetrucks.”
The council voted (7-0) to authorize execution of a contract with Commerce Construction for $576,138 to construct the fire training facility.
Funding for the construction will come from the Derby Difference sales tax. While there are sufficient funds, Mangus noted a budget amendment will need to be made to increase the budget authority of the fund, which is planned for later in the year.