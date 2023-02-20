Fire Facility

A construction agreement was approved to push forward with efforts to establish a local training facility (shown) for Derby Fire & Rescue, which would also include future uses for the public works and police departments.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Originally brought before the Derby City Council in 2021, funding for a dedicated fire training facility – to facilitate live burn, hose, vehicle extrication training, etc. – was approved in the 2022 budget. 

Work to make that facility a reality has continued since, with the Derby City Council officially taking the next steps by approving a construction contract and user agreement at its Feb. 14 meeting. The site – to be located at 801 N. Buckner – also includes plans for future use by both the public works and police departments.

