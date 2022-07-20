7-20-22 program adjustment

The Hook a Kid on Golf event has been free in Derby, but rising costs for supplies and lack of sponsorships have affected the Derby Recreation Commission’s ability to keep it at no cost for participants. Derby was one of the only cities to host the golf event for free.

In June 2022, the inflation rate in the United States hit 9.1 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest since November of 1981. As Americans continue to feel the pinch on their wallets, businesses and services around the country are not immune.

At the Derby Recreation board meeting on July 12, the DRC board was presented with a variety of proposed program fee adjustments across several program departments, from aquatics to wellness. The last time the staff brought a list of comprehensive program adjustment fees to the board was August of 2017. The staff cited several factors that have impacted the program fees in the last few years, including part-time staff wages and an increase in supplies.

