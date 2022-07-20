In June 2022, the inflation rate in the United States hit 9.1 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest since November of 1981. As Americans continue to feel the pinch on their wallets, businesses and services around the country are not immune.
At the Derby Recreation board meeting on July 12, the DRC board was presented with a variety of proposed program fee adjustments across several program departments, from aquatics to wellness. The last time the staff brought a list of comprehensive program adjustment fees to the board was August of 2017. The staff cited several factors that have impacted the program fees in the last few years, including part-time staff wages and an increase in supplies.
Most of the adjustments were minor increases, but the most controversial fee adjustment was for the Hook a Kid on Golf event. The five-day camp has historically been a free event, including the 2022 installment from July 18-22; the proposed fee was suggested within the $75-$125 price range beginning in 2023.
The DRC has seen a substantial cost for supplies for Hook a Kid on Golf and said it saw supplies increased by up to 30 percent last year.
DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said that Derby is one of the few cities where the event is free, but the cost to run the event between course fees, paying the instructors and provisions for the camp have increased. Drum said the number of sponsorships have decreased, which has put a strain on holding the event for free.
It is a limited free event, with only 20 spots available for kids ages 8-13, but it is a costly one. Outside of the training on golf, the DRC provides each participant a free starter set of clubs, a bag, a golf hat and a shirt, which has been the culprit of the discussion.
“We will try our best, and we have tried our best to cover our cost through sponsorships, but we have seen a decline, not just for this program but for everything,” Drum said. “We are seeing the cost increase significantly and a decrease in sponsorships, so we are not able to do as much as we had been through sponsorship funding.”
In the discussion following the presentation, board member Rick Ruff showed his disapproval of the fee adjustment, citing changing the price for a kids event, primarily the Hook a Kid on Golf event, saying it did not seem fair to add a cost to a positive community event.
Chairman Eric Tauer, Vice Chairman Kerry Dexter, and board member Brent Renberger countered, saying the significant takeaway for the kids is beneficial, and the value that the kids get exceeds the fee adjustment. Tauer and Renberger suggested various adjustments and sponsorships that could minimize the fee in the future.
A majority of the board said the majority of the adjustments, including the golf event, were not unreasonable and voted 3-1 to pass the fee adjustment. Even though Derby has been able to hold this event for free in the past, there are several factors that have forced the DRC’s hand.
“I love that program; I love being able to provide it for years for free,” Drum said. “The reality is our costs are exceedingly high, and our support is decreasing.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.