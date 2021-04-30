After review of its COVID-19 policies at an earlier meeting, a couple of options for loosening capacity limits at rental facilities were brought before the Derby City Council on April 27.
City Manager Kathy Sexton briefly summarized the county’s action regarding public health orders, reminding the council said orders were dissolved and a resolution was adopted in its place on March 24 – a resolution “strongly recommending” the continuation of most of the precautions that were included in the public health orders (masking, social distancing, etc.).
Sexton reported the city maintained the policies already in place at its buildings because the length of the county’s resolution (90 days) seemed reasonable and the orders had not been lifted on public guidance, but rather due to potential litigation surrounding a newly adopted state law.
On top of that, Sexton pointed out that Sedgwick County was continuing to require masks and social distancing at its buildings, while also imposing capacity limits at its rental facilities.
With the city of Wichita lifting its county-mirrored policies on April 20, to allow rentals to return to normal capacity, Sexton noted city staff started to look at a sunset on its rental policies – especially with renters asking about summer reservations.
Internally, Sexton said staff discussed June 21 as the planned date for capacity limits (currently around 50 percent) to expire at city facilities. Discussing a return to max capacity earlier than that, Sexton reported the city should have immunity granted by state law regardless of the effective date – which a number of council members wanted to be sooner rather than later.
“My feeling on this is that we have a personal responsibility. If I’m holding an event, the people who want to come to it, it’s their personal responsibility to look at that and say that’s good or it’s bad. I’m all for lifting it [capacity limit] and letting people make their own decisions,” said council member Jack Hezlep.
Council member Nick Engle motioned to return city rental facilities to normal max capacity for private events as of April 28, though there was some discussion on what constitutes a public and private event.
Generally, city attorney Jacque Butler said any event where attendance is limited (by ticketing, guest list, etc.) would be considered private and an event anyone can attend would be considered public – though some council members questioned how capacity restrictions could be imposed if someone is paying for the use of the facility.
“I would like to see it, across the board, if they rent it out they have that decision on how many they invite or if they don’t,” said council member Rocky Cornejo.
Jenny Webster viewed it as a “darned if we do, darned if we don’t” situation, but didn’t see much issue with continued limits on public events as those (like the recent Spring Into Art) are mostly come and go. Additionally, she said the council could always readdress capacity restrictions if Derby sees COVID cases rise significantly.
Sexton did report cases in Sedgwick County have started to increase again over the past few weeks. That and the report of vaccination numbers slowing down across the state led council member Andrew Swindle to urge a continued cautious approach regarding rental capacities.
“While I understand it’s a private event, the people who attend this event will go into the public,” Swindle said. “The virus doesn’t care, and I really hate the idea of us creating a potential hot spot by allowing large groups to gather.”
Ultimately, though, the city council voted 5-3 (with Swindle, John McIntosh and Vaughn Nun opposed) to move forward with the motion to return city rental facilities to normal capacity for private events immediately.