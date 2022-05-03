Priority fuel station replacement approved for city

Following recent inspections of the city fuel tanks by the Derby Police Department building, staff knew replacement of the fuel station was a rapidly approaching need. It was flagged to be addressed in the next two years per the capital improvement plan, which was believed to be an appropriate timeline.
That need became a priority though in early 2022 after a critical failure of the station’s electrical system occurred. After the pumps were reported down on Dec. 31, 2021, staff found corroded electrical conduits that indicated the time for the replacement had come. The Derby City Council authorized an agreement for the replacement project (6-0) at its April 26 meeting to get the plan in motion as soon as possible.
For the time being, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza noted a temporary electrical wiring fix was worked up, but it is a precarious situation.
“If a bus pulls a hose or a police car gets a little too close, it will be shut down and it won’t come back,” Mendoza said of the fuel station, which is “on a shoestring” but still functioning at the moment.
Replacement of the fuel station – which has been in place since 1992 – will require installation of a new island, pumps, wiring, tanks and more.
“There is no small fix. What we have to do to repair that problem is take all of that area out,” Mendoza said. “It’s a big deal. It’s a huge space that has to be undone to be redone.”
Outside of the temporary nature of the current fix, Mendoza noted the city needed to move quickly on authorizing the replacement of the fuel station given the lengthy estimated delivery time (nine to 10 months) and inversely shortened time period in which prices from fuel apparatus provider PB Hoidale would be “locked in” for the city. The quote given for the work totaled $392,774, with a 5% project contingency bringing that total cost to $412,413.
While the city awaits the parts, staff noted that partner entities USD 260 and the Derby Recreation Commission will be approached to discuss cost sharing on the project. The city currently provides 100% of the fuel used by both the DRC and Derby Public Schools through agreement, allowing the entities to purchase fuel from the city for $0.03 over the purchased price.
Usage of the fuel station by Derby PD is mainly split between the city (51.1%) and USD 260 (46.2%), with the DRC (2.7%) having minimal fuel needs. The cost sharing for the project is intended to follow those percentages, with an agreement to come back at a future city council meeting. If no cost share agreement is reached with the other entities, they would need to find their own fuel source in the future.
Estimated completion of the fuel station replacement is early first quarter 2023. The station would remain open until construction starts, with the fuel station at the Public Works building (3531 E. 55th St.) to be made available to all partner entities on an interim basis at that point.
Looking to increase the diesel tank to 12,000 gallons with the replacement, council member Rick Coleman asked if the city could potentially capture even more capacity with a 15,000-gallon tank. Mendoza noted, though, that the option for underground tanks – which the city utilizes at the PD fuel station – maxes out at 12,000 gallons.
Council members also had questions about partner entities usage and involvement in the project – looking to “break even” – with Elizabeth Stanton asking if staff had discussed raising the $0.03 administrative fee charged to the school district and DRC, taking inflation into consideration. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted that had not been discussed, leaving that option open, but he noted that fee strictly helps keep the city “operationally equivalent” when it comes to fuel purchasing.
“We do not make money off these operations by any means,” Mangus said.
Going a step further, Chris Unkel asked if it made sense for the city to do away with one of its fuel stations and have the school district take on those operations at its bus barn.
Mangus reported that as it currently operates the city benefits from lower delivery prices, buying full tankers to replenish the fuel station, while the school district and DRC get fuel at a lower price than from a retail station.
In regards to the necessity for the city to have that fuel station, though, Mendoza reported it is being used every day by Derby police, utilities staff and even parks staff for small-engine equipment (i.e., mowers, weedeaters, etc.). Additionally, he said the location is crucial, noting a secondary station would be requested in some form even if the school district were to construct its own.
“The availability of fuel on both sides of town is very important,” Mendoza said. “The long-term concern is the long-term use and the replacement of the fuel in a timely manner so that we have what we need when we need it.”