With a number of projects on its priority list being completed toward the end of 2021/start of 2022, Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus came before the City Council at its Feb. 22 meeting recommending the governing body shift its focus to the future.
Having hired Mangus and Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson, the removal of the transition of the city manager from the council’s priority list was obvious. Additionally, Mangus recommended making room for some new priorities given removing barriers to infill development, implementing an annexation plan and expanding the Neighborhood Grant Maintenance program were all addressed within the past few months.
In their place, Mangus suggested some new projects be moved onto the priority/watch list that could be tackled in the near future – having implications beyond that as well.
Currently, the number two priority for the Derby City Council is a long-term funding plan for the fire department and library due to the impending sunset of the Derby Difference Sales Tax. That tax helps provide funds for fire personnel and the library’s operating expenses.
Both a fire staffing study and community survey are being pursued to help form a plan in regards to funding possibilities. The latter could also potentially help shape the direction of some of the other new priorities Mangus suggested – including development of the Parks Master Plan, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project development and water/wastewater treatment plant master plan projects.
Mangus even suggested the community survey itself be moved onto the watch list for the city council to be done in fall 2022 – after the parks master plan and fire staffing study have been completed.
Regarding the fire staffing study, Council Member Rick Coleman suggested getting recommendations from Chief John Turner immediately as well. With the department not getting grant funding to fill three requested firefighter positions, Coleman did not want to wait for the study in case those needs increase in the interim.
“I don’t want to wait four, five, six months to get that process going because that’s going to take Chief [Turner] awhile to find three good candidates,” Coleman said.
Getting the results of that study and the parks master plan, Mangus noted the idea is for the council to start crafting the next sales tax question in late 2022 for inclusion on a 2023 ballot. That would also give the city some leeway in case it’s voted down, with the Derby Difference Sales Tax set to expire
Dec. 31, 2024.
Similarly, the wastewater treatment plant and ARPA project were initially thought to be linked. Under the original threshold, city staff saw the wastewater treatment plant as the only qualifying project for those funds. Since then, restrictions have been loosened for funding under $10 million (with Derby set to receive $3.8 million) and Mangus noted the city could look to direct to those to a potential railroad quiet zone, one-time street projects or some other use.
Mayor Randy White saw those initially intertwined items as two of the biggest three priorities for the city and was all for seeking the best use of that funding for city projects.
“I want to stick our hand in that bucket and grab as much as we can,” White said of the ARPA funds.
Other priorities Mangus suggested adding included pursuing the dissolution of the El Paso Water Company, with the pending retirement of Director of Finance Jean Epperson.
Mangus also updated the council
on the Uber pilot program being pursued to help improve public
transit, with a number of wrinkles still being ironed out. He noted that city staff has heard of the need from current riders for such a program that would expand night and weekend hours; it’s just unclear how significant that need is.
While Mangus said the city has looked into a joint effort with Haysville and Wichita to try and meet the public transportation needs, a pilot program is viewed as the best option – if the specifics can be worked out.
“There’s certainly limitations on it, but Uber has an interest in trying to get more into public transit,” Mangus said. “That was something they definitely expressed to us over this last year. It’s just that they’re not quite sure how they’re delving into that.”
Council member Tom Keil asked if affordable housing had been considered for inclusion on the priority list and Mangus noted the city hired a firm to do its own housing survey that could make that an update in the future.
Derby City Council members voted to approve the new priority list as presented by Mangus unanimously, with White seeing it as a great opportunity for the governing body to stay on top of larger projects.
“This priority list is the tool that we have to direct staff’s efforts on things that we think are important,” White said. “I think it’s a good organizational tool and allows us to spend money wisely.”