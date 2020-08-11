Principals across USD 260 were asked by the Informer to share their thoughts on the upcoming school year, particularly in consideration of the ongoing pandemic. Here are their responses.
Tim Hamblin – Derby High School
“To me life is about the unknown. We enter this world and immediately begin exploring and learning. Though learning changes form over time as we move into formal education we hopefully learn every day. Today in our world there are so many unknowns giving us much to learn. Things the world and society face are things everyone will need to learn to live with for life to go on. Let’s get to it.”
Gretchen Pontious – Park Hill Elementary
“I am excited for this school year and to lead Park Hill Elementary! As a staff, we are committed to our students and helping them grow both socially and academically, no matter what learning model fits best for their family. I am confident that we will thrive in any learning scenario we may be in this school year. Our goal is always to develop student and family relationships so they are connected to our school community as we work together to prepare our students for success.”
Yvonne Roth – Wineteer Elementary
“Derby Public Schools has been working since March to prepare for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Our dedicated staff has sought input from parents, students, and staff as to how we can make this school year successful. As I visit with parents, I want them to know that we will support them 100% if they choose to send students in person. We will support them 100% if they choose online learning for their students. We will also support them 100% if they choose another option.
Parents have never had to make this type of difficult decision before and are choosing what is right for their family. We are adding multiple safety measures, but one thing that will not change is that we will love our students and do our best to take care of each of them!”
Ashley Wagner – El Paso Elementary
“This year will be one of the most inspiring years for school staff, students, and families. I had the privilege to meet with the majority of my staff during an optional ZOOM meeting [last week] to ease some of their anxieties about this upcoming year. Many had questions that I had already prepared to answer. The majority of the staff are ready to get into the classrooms and to see their students. Staff just wanted to know the expectations of seating arrangements and how to do the everyday things like sharpening pencils, entering and exiting the classrooms, small groups at the kidney tables, etc. so that they can start planning and to be well prepared for this school year!
This will be a year with lots of compassionate gestures with students and staff wearing masks to keep each other from getting sick. The masks are not always easy to wear throughout the day, but the sacrifices that each person makes to keep everyone healthy is so inspiring of human kindness. If I remove my mask in my office and someone comes in with a mask on, I try to put mine back on because I want to keep others safe and for them to see in my gesture that I care about their health and others do the same for me. I love this about our community because everyone is looking after each other.
Another gesture of compassion that we will be seeing a lot this year is students and staff cleaning more after using a shared item or sitting in a temporary spot. Each time someone cleans after themselves or someone else, they will be doing this to protect others from possibly getting sick. This is a great lesson for students of being a great community member and caring for each other.
Another inspiring act that I have seen so far this year that I will get to see throughout the year is the incredible problem-solving skills that staff have when a problem presents itself. There are many out-of-the-box ideas that I have received from staff on how we can give students the very best of ourselves, resources, and opportunities and still keep everyone safe. I have enjoyed the courage that staff have when they give suggestions or ideas!
The final inspiring act that we will see a lot this year is staff, students and families giving each other grace. We are coming into this new school year with many unknowns since we have never taught during a pandemic. This has thrown a curve ball to all of us. However, the staff and students will learn so much about being flexible and giving grace when things may not go as planned.
So as tough as this year may seem with all of the challenges – it will also be one of the most inspiring years that we may ever face!”
Brent Wolf – Derby Hills Elementary
“This school year is going to present several different opportunities for staff and students. With the new personnel, new learning spaces, new boundary shifts, and new outdoor parking and green spaces, Derby Hills is eager to start the year. The ‘newness’ of Derby Hills Elementary is contagiously exciting.
As the opportunities for students and staff look differently than they did in years past, the staff is committed – district-wide – to keeping students safe and providing optimal learning spaces and experiences for all students. The Return to Learn Task Force, paired with directors and administrators across the district, have created a bevy of resources for staff and students to ensure safety. With all of the newness and changes that are happening at Derby Hills Elementary, one thing remains the same. We are focused on ‘every student, every day, preparing for the future.’”