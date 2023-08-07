Needs Assessment

USD 260 administrators suggested strategies to help improve state assessment scores at their respective schools during a recent BOE workshop.

 COURTESY

The USD 260 Board of Education met for a workshop on July 31 to review school assessments and the results of a board self-evaluation survey.

The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) Building Needs and State Assessment Review was a new process for all Kansas school districts for the 2022-2023 school year and was enacted by HB 2567 Sec. 12.

0
0
0
0
0