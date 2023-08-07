The USD 260 Board of Education met for a workshop on July 31 to review school assessments and the results of a board self-evaluation survey.
The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) Building Needs and State Assessment Review was a new process for all Kansas school districts for the 2022-2023 school year and was enacted by HB 2567 Sec. 12.
As part of the KSDE Needs and State Assessment Review, each school Building Leadership Team (BLT) within the Derby school district reviewed their Kansas Assessment Program data. This review included KSDE identified staff, student and school information. Each BLT recommended action steps to work toward moving students into state assessment levels 3 and 4.
Principals from each attendance center in Derby presented their results from state assessments and proposed a plan of action for the future. The future plans varied from school to school to reflect the particular needs of the students that often reflect at-risk, English language learners and special education needs.
Following is a recap of each school’s performance and suggested future plans and goals:
Cooper Elementary, 277 students
Principal Rachel Eastman identified chronic absenteeism as a barrier for some students. Other areas she would like to see improvement in are more time for professional development for members of Cooper’s Professional Learning Community (PLC), the addition of a social worker to the staff, filling staff vacancies in special education, and helping families struggling to meet their basic needs. Eastman said students lag in social and emotional development due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She estimates it will take five to seven years to close the gap in academic achievement.
Derby Hills Elementary, 415 students
Principal Dr. Brent Wolf said he would like to see improved implementation of a multi-tiered system of support and encouraged the board to continue to fund resources such as Fundations, Wilson, Fracs and Amplify that are used for intentional interventions. Wolf would like to see a trend toward levels 3 and 4 on state assessments over the next three years at Derby Hills.
El Paso Elementary, 318 students
Principal Ashley Wagner said a major challenge at El Paso is hiring and retaining high quality instructional staff. Absenteeism for both students and staff have proved to be a hindrance. She would like to hire additional paras, a social worker and an additional math specialist. She estimates 70% of students can reach levels 3 and 4 on state assessments in three years provided she has adequate staff.
Oaklawn Elementary, 230 students
Principal Donna Osborn reported one of the biggest challenges at Oaklawn is addressing the needs of at-risk students who make up 85% of those enrolled. Students need to self-regulate socially and emotionally in order to progress in academics. She hopes for more training in this area for the PLC at Oaklawn and would like more training in math, reading and social/emotional support for all paraprofessionals. As far as each student reaching grade level proficiency, Osborn expects to see a yearly improvement and, if budget actions are implemented, to reach that goal in five years.
Park Hill Elementary, 432 students
Principal Danae Bennett said the barriers at Park Hill to achieving grade-level proficiency for all students is not enough support staff, specifically reading specialist and math interventionists. Her solution is to hire more staff and provided more training for all members of the Park Hill PLC. She estimates that grade-level proficiency for all students could be achieved in four years if recommendations are implemented.
Stone Creek Elementary, 455 students
Principal Sandy Rusher reported a notable difference in assessment performance between overall student performance and at-risk students (25.7% of enrollment) of 17.9% in English language arts and 16.9% in math. She suggested better performance on assessments could be gained by improving student motivation to perform well on the tests. Instructional time could be improved through social/emotional learning to address students’ inability to regulate emotional responses.
Tanglewood Elementary, 375 students
Principal Amy Steadman attributes the results of state assessments at Tanglewood as being reflective of the number of support staff in math and reading. Tanglewood has one math support paraprofessional and two reading support specialists. The school scored below the district average in math and well above average in reading. She hopes to add staff in math support, focus more on individual learning needs of each student (34.9% at-risk), and lowering class sizes. She estimates all students can reach grade-level proficiency in five years if recommended budget actions are implemented.
This is the first in a series of stories on needs assessments.