On Aug. 2, voters in Derby and across Kansas will have their voices heard at the polls in a major way.
Among the options for candidates in federal, state and local races in this year’s primary election, voters will also be deciding whether or not a right to abortion will be included in the state’s constitution.
Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to abortion the court previously established in Roe v. Wade.
The “Value Them Both” amendment does not create or secure a right to abortion in Kansas, but to the extent permitted through the U.S. constitution – through elected state representatives – would allow for the passage of laws regarding abortion to account for circumstances of pregnancy “resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
Currently, according to a co/efficient poll (with more than 1,500 voters sampled), 47% were in favor of the amendment and 43% indicated they would be voting against the amendment – with 10% still undecided. The poll indicates a likely close decision on the divisive issue.
Other issues Derby voters will be taking action on mainly relate to state and federal offices, with a number of Republican candidates to pare down primarily in the races for governor, attorney general and Secretary of State, as well as U.S. Senator.
Local races are pretty much set ahead of the primary. The race for the District 5 seat (representing Derby) on the Sedgwick County Commission will see incumbent Jim Howell (R) facing John McIntosh (D), while both Misti Hobbs (D) and Leah Howell (R) will be seeking the District 82 seat representing Derby in the Kansas House of Representatives. Incumbent State Representative Blake Carpenter (R) is running unopposed for the District 81 seat – the other seat on which Derby votes.
For those wanting to get a jump-start, early voting in person will be offered Monday through Friday at the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main, Wichita) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 1, when advanced voting will close at noon. Derby’s Woodlawn United Methodist Church also offers advanced voting in person from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 28-29 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30.
Individuals filling out an advance ballot can turn those in at the Sedgwick County Election Office, any advanced voting site, the ballot drop box at the Derby Public Library or at any polling site on election day.
Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 2, with sites in Derby located at Pleasantview Baptist Church (1335 N. Buckner), Calvary Baptist Church (1636 E. Patriot Ave.), Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) and South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road). For more election information and additional advanced voting locations outside Derby, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/elections.