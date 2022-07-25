Election Polls

Derby residents' next opportunity to exercise their right to vote will come in the Aug. 2 primary, which will determine candidates for federal, state and local offices. The primary election will also include a Kansas constitutional amendment item regarding abortion rights.

On Aug. 2, voters in Derby and across Kansas will have their voices heard at the polls in a major way.

Among the options for candidates in federal, state and local races in this year’s primary election, voters will also be deciding whether or not a right to abortion will be included in the state’s constitution.

