Members of the public are invited to attend a presentation and provide feedback on a draft housing needs analysis that will be held at 4:30 p.m. July 20 in the City Council Room at Derby City Hall (611 N. Mulberry Rd.).
The City has undertaken a housing needs analysis – required to access state programs – to identify housing needs and recommend policies and programs in support of more affordable and diverse housing. The study is being led by the same company that completed the Statewide Housing Assessment for Kansas.
Individuals with questions or comments about the presentation can contact assistant city planner Everett Haynes at everetthaynes@derbyweb.com or call 788-6632 (ext. 1230).