Investors in Premier Global who purchased their investments through Byron Kent Freeman, an Oklahoma investment professional, have hired the investor rights lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm to pursue claims for compensation in connection with their Premier Global investments.
The Rosca Scarlato lawyers have filed claims on investors’ behalf against a financial service company that employed Freeman, a previously registered financial advisor in Oklahoma City. The law firm represents multiple families of Premier Global investors in Oklahoma and Minnesota and is preparing to file additional claims on their behalf, to seek compensation for their Premier losses.
The complaint filed by the Rosca Scarlato attorneys alleges that Mr. Freeman’s former employer failed to conduct adequate due diligence prior to him recommending the Premier Global investments, which were unregistered and fraudulent, to investors. The complaint further alleges that Mr. Freeman’s former employer failed to adequately supervise his Premier Global-related activities. According to regulatory disclosures, Freeman was “discharged” on Nov. 6, 2020, following allegations of violations of his employer’s policies regarding participation in unapproved private securities transactions.
The Premier Global Ponzi scheme
The securities regulators in Kansas and Oklahoma filed separate actions against Premier Global Corporation, Premier Factoring, related PF funds (“Premier”), and identified dozens of sales agents – including Freeman – following an investigation into alleged unregistered securities offered by Premier and related funds.
According to regulators, Premier allegedly orchestrated a Ponzi scheme that raised over $100 million from hundreds of investors from 15 different states through misrepresentations and omissions. Instead, court documents show Premier Global and its manager, Derby man Steve Parish, transferred funds to 21 different bank accounts, used the money for real estate in Belize and Las Vegas and paid expenses for Parish and his family to buy houses, condominiums and airplanes. The company operated in Derby for 22 years.
Parish was reported missing in the fall of 2022 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Premier has been placed into receivership – a remedy to help secured creditors recover amounts outstanding under a secured loan in the event the company defaults on its loan payments – which is currently pending.
Seeking additional compensation
The Rosca Scarlato lawyers are preparing to file additional claims for compensation on behalf of Premier Global investors.
The Rosca Scarlato attorneys currently represent numerous Premier Global investors in Oklahoma and Minnesota, and are working to seek compensation for their Premier losses from financial service companies that employed some of the agents who promoted Premier to investors. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys’ goal is to supplement whatever recovery may be available to those investors through the liquidation of Premier’s assets in the receivership proceedings.