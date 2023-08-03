Premier Lawsuit

Premier Global was raided and issued a restraining order in connection with a Ponzi scheme in November 2022. Now, a lawsuit has been filed by Oklahoma investors seeking compensation from the former Derby company.

 FILE

Investors in Premier Global who purchased their investments through Byron Kent Freeman, an Oklahoma investment professional, have hired the investor rights lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm to pursue claims for compensation in connection with their Premier Global investments.

The Rosca Scarlato lawyers have filed claims on investors’ behalf against a financial service company that employed Freeman, a previously registered financial advisor in Oklahoma City. The law firm represents multiple families of Premier Global investors in Oklahoma and Minnesota and is preparing to file additional claims on their behalf, to seek compensation for their Premier losses.

0
0
0
0
0