With a recent renegotiation of the city’s wholesale water services agreement with Wichita, the avenue for Derby to supply some of the water to its residents was reopened. That set the ball rolling for the city of Derby to look into a new water treatment facility, with the first official step of that process – a design services agreement – approved by the Derby City Council at its July 27 meeting.
“Designing a water treatment facility is a significant undertaking that requires a lot of expertise, and it will take us years to accomplish this. We’re hoping to be providing Derby water in 2025. This is the first piece of that,” said Dan Squires, assistant city manager for development.
Per the new agreement, Derby would be allowed to supply 10 percent of the base demand and most or all of the additional water needed during peak demand in the summer (helping avoid paying higher rates to Wichita).
Having utilized Professional Engineering Consultants during its preliminary evaluation, Squires said it made sense to stick with them for design services of the water treatment facility (given their familiarity with the city’s distribution system).
Starting with predesign services, PEC will help Derby test existing wells water would be drawn from, evaluate potential treatment plant locations and gain preliminary approval from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Division of Water Resources. Cost for said services will be $300,000 – with $100,000 marked for subcontractors that will assist PEC in some of those efforts.
Given the exploratory nature of most of the predesign work, Squires noted there is a built-in advantage where the city can renegotiate the fee based on what is ultimately designed following the findings.
“It really just gets us to where we know what we can start doing with physical design. It’s evaluating wells and future well locations, where we can drill new wills,” Squires said. “Our crystal ball is not perfect, so a lot of the passthrough expenses on this is drilling and pumping test wells. We don’t know how many we’re going to need, so it provides for five right now.”
Additionally, Squires noted that $300,000 is a not-to-exceed amount. However, if money is left over from not having to drill as many wells as expected,
he said that can be rolled over into future design expenses. A total of $1.5 million is included in the 2021 capital improvement plan for water treatment facility design.
The council unanimously voted to authorize execution of the water treatment facility predesign services agreement with PEC for $300,000.