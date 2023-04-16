A new worship option will soon be available to local residents, as Praise Chapel is expanding and adding a church in the Derby market.
Praise Chapel Derby will be a “presence-driven church,” both when it comes to service and members’ daily lives, according to lead pastor Manuel Miranda.
The new church will hold its inaugural meeting in the community room of the Derby Public Library on April 23 to share information and foster stronger ties in Derby, looking for members seeking an active role in their church.
“What we’re trying to do is build a team,” Miranda said. “God gives everybody a talent, so we want to build a team that is driven by the presence of God where those talents and those gifts that they have can be utilized.”
Miranda said the church is also planning an outdoor worship night at Madison Avenue Central Park (The Pavillion) on May 27, with the entire Derby community invited. The worship team from nearby Praise Chapel Wichita will also be involved.
Further down the road, Miranda noted the goal is for Praise Chapel Derby to have its own church building within three to six months. Until then, the church will meet at the library.
Praise Chapel is a nondenominational church that was originally started in California in 1975. The church branched out from California to Wichita in 2010, bringing its “win, build, send” model to the area.
“We win those who have no relationship with the lord, we build them up through discipleship – we teach them the word of God. We help them, we guide them, we clean them up through God’s presence and then we send them out to fulfill their call, whether they be a pastor, whether they be a business owner, whether they be in child care,” Miranda said of the church’s mission. “They will be empowered through God’s grace to be able to do something for the lord.”
Ultimately, Miranda said the goal is to help Praise Chapel Derby members build a more intimate relationship with God, get close and be able to trust Him “with all your heart.”
That’s the path Miranda was led down, eventually coming to serve as youth leader than assistant pastor at Praise Chapel Wichita for the past six years. Derby will be his first lead pastor role, with his wife (Cassea) to serve as his co-lead pastor. It all started with a dream while he was back in college that continues to push Miranda into further involvement with the church.
“I always felt a void. I always felt like something was missing. I always had this desire to impact people, but I just didn’t know what it was and how to do it,” Miranda said. “Ever since I heard the voice of the lord, I had a desire to know more about him. As God continued to challenge me, as God continued to put me in those positions of leadership to help others be empowered through him, I felt a desire to pastor and to love people and to have mercy and grace for people.”
Now, his lead pastor in Wichita has charged Miranda with building up the church in Derby and he welcomes those looking to build a closer relationship with God and seeking more out of their faith lives.
“Just the same way he was able to see something in me, I believe that there’s people here in Derby that we can see the same in them,” Miranda said. “If the lord is tugging at your heart and you feel a desire to know who Jesus is, just come experience his presence.”