Praise Chapel Derby

Members worship at Praise Chapel Wichita, with the church set to expand into Derby starting in April.

 COURTESY

A new worship option will soon be available to local residents, as Praise Chapel is expanding and adding a church in the Derby market. 

Praise Chapel Derby will be a “presence-driven church,” both when it comes to service and members’ daily lives, according to lead pastor Manuel Miranda.

PCD Manuel Miranda

Manuel Miranda will serve as the lead pastor for Praise Chapel Derby after six years in various roles at Praise Chapel Wichita.
