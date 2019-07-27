As the summer season comes to an end at Derby’s water park, dog owners will have a chance to swim with their pet pals.
The Derby Recreation Commission’s “Pooch Pool Party” is set from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, 1900 E. James St.
Entry for the event is $5 per dog, and each owner is only allowed to bring two dogs. All dogs in attendance must have up-to-date vaccinations, including rabies.
Contests will take place throughout the event, and prizes will be given to contest winners.
A tradition since 2012, the event is held each year to mark the closing of Rock River Rapids. In 2018, over 300 dogs attended.
The park adjusts the water’s chlorine level so that it is not harmful to the dogs’ skin. But the lowered amount of chlorine means it’s not safe for owners to swim in, and they are asked to only stand in the water.
Only people age 16 and older will be allowed in the water.
For more information, contact the Derby Recreation Center at (316) 788-3781.