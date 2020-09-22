American Legion Post 408 and the Derby High School AFJROTC remembered POWs and MIAs on National POW/MIA recognition day, which was Friday. The event took place at the Derby Public Library and featured comments from Air Force Colonel Michael Dillard and other military veterans. There was also a quiet moment of reflection where troops honored POWs and MIAs from all the military branches, who were represented by hats seated around a table.
POWs, MIAs honored on day of recognition
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read