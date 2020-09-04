Derby-Haysville American Legion Post 408, the Derby Public Library and the Derby High School Junior ROTC Department will honor prisoners of war and veterans listed as missing in action on Sept. 18, 2020, as part of the nationwide POW/MIA Remembrance Day. A public ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the Derby Public Library (1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.).
The annual ceremony serves “to honor our Nation’s most revered heroes, those who served under the worst of conditions, sacrificing their freedom so that our country may know true liberty.”
“It is a time to reflect upon those who sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Post 408 Commander Bryan Page.
Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony at the library.