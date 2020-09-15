American Legion Post 408 and Derby High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) are hosting a POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony on Friday in celebration of National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020. The ceremony is September 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Derby Public Library. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The library is located at 1600 E. Walnut Grove Road.
POW/MIA ceremony scheduled for Friday
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
