During a public hearing at a special meeting of the Derby Planning Commission Dec. 2, feelings of Derby residents were made very clear – as a handful spoke up in opposition to a proposed cell tower near High Park and the neighboring Spring Ridge development.
Area of impact
Falling within the urban area of influence, a conditional use application for a communication structure (AT&T cell tower) submitted to the Wichita Metropolitan Area Planning Department was required to come before the Derby Planning Commission – as well as the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission – for review.
Reviewing the application for a 235-foot tower northeast of the High Park entrance near the James Street roundabout, City Planner Scott Knebel pointed out there are a number of prohibitions when reviewing a conditional use application. Service to/from a particular area, availability of other locations and restrictions greater than those determined by the Federal Aviation Administration were all criteria that could not be used in evaluating the application (per state law).
Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Glen Locke of Network Real Estate LLC (which handles numerous site acquisitions for AT&T) noted the tower was requested precisely for service reasons – as the company’s coverage maps showed a need in Derby.
“AT&T’s coverage is pretty insufficient at this point,” Locke said. “This particular site is designed to cover the majority of Derby. We’re trying to provide better coverage for the customers AT&T has in the area.”
Locke noted the proposed site had to be close enough to the city to provide adequate coverage and reach surrounding towers. However, residents in the nearby Spring Ridge development took issue with the location of the communication structure.
Public outcry
Numerous residents from North High Park Drive spoke out against the potential “unsightly” cell tower and how it would affect the surrounding area – from the natural landscape (both to view and inhabit) to future development and property/resale values.
“My fear is we’re going to put this tower up and that’s going to destroy the livelihood of all these animals out there,” said Brian Simpson.
“You may be getting better service from AT&T from the location they’ve picked, but you’re going to directly impact my personal property and the value of my property,” said Michael Beyer.
“If this goes up,” said Randy Megli, “seriously, my house would be better off burning down than me trying to live there and sell it later.”
Admittedly, Megli noted he would not have bought his property if the proposed “monstrosity” would have already been constructed.
City Manager Kathy Sexton also spoke to a number of concerns Derby’s governing body had with the potential structure – starting with the effect on the nearby city property at High Park.
“We’re very concerned about being able to use this premier regional park in the way that it has been used for years now and is intended to be used in the future,” Sexton said.
Recreational sports leagues and social events like the Smoke on the Plains barbecue and music festival were activities Sexton noted could potentially be impacted.
Sexton echoed citizens’ concerns of the impact visually on existing homes as well as how the structure would conflict with growth intended in Derby’s comprehensive plan. The area in which the tower is proposed is planned for low-density residential development in the future – with James Street intended to extend east through the roundabout eventually.
“I feel that it’s not just one neighborhood that’s being affected,” said Derby resident Sharon Christensen. “I feel that the whole city is being affected by this decision.”
Similar sentiments
Knebel noted there were a number of letters received in support of the tower, but staff findings of facts highlighted many similar issues as brought up by Sexton and residents – detrimental visual impact, conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan for future growth, etc. Commissioner Dana Quigley also pointed out that financing of homes in that area could also be impacted on top of the issues brought up regarding current property values.
Per the city’s special use guidelines (akin to the county’s conditional use framework), a commercial structure would not be allowed on the proposed site – with the findings of fact showing additional issues regarding the zoning.
“The commercial use proposed for the property would negatively impact the ability of the subject property to be developed for residential uses permitted by its current zone,” Knebel said.
Derby Planning Commission member Jessica Rhein viewed the application primarily as a zoning issue. With Derby having done a good job of hiding similar structures throughout the city, she noted she would like to see some zoning options in the future to allow for a structure on the east side of town.
Staff recommended disapproval of the conditional use application, which the planning commission did unanimously. With the MAPC also voting in disapproval of the cell tower after a public hearing Dec. 3, there is no further action necessary unless the applicant appeals.