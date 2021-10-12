A new nationwide plan at the United States Postal Service could mean slightly slower package deliveries in some instances for local customers.
When contacted by the Informer with questions, the local postmaster defaulted to Mark Inglett, a USPS spokesman in Kansas City, Mo. Inglett said the post office is “not available for an interview on the new service standards ahead of the holidays.” He directed the Informer to a set of releases from the USPS.
The USPS implemented new service standards for first-class mail and periodicals on Oct. 1, impacting about 39% of first-class mail and 7% of periodicals, according to a USPS release.
The standard for single-piece, first-class mail traveling within a local area will remain two days. The postal service will increase time-in-transit standards by 1 or 2 days for certain mail items that are traveling longer distances, according to the release.
The result is that the standard for some first-class mail delivery has jumped from 3 to 5 days.
By doing so, the USPS said in the release that it “can entrust its ground network to deliver more first-class mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency that benefits its customers.”
The service standard changes are part of the Delivering for America Strategic Plan, which is being implemented under the direction of embattled U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as an attempt to raise USPS revenue over the next 10 years.
The USPS is advising customers to mail packages earlier if they may be impacted by the new service standards.
The USPS has also implemented a temporary price adjustment ahead of the peak holiday season this year, effective Oct. 3. A detailed list of all the various prices can be found here.