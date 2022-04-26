The 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held on May 14.
Traditionally held on the second Saturday in May, to participate Derby residents can leave non-perishable donation items in a bag by their mailbox. The letter carriers will pick up the donations and deliver them to a local food bank, with the goal of helping feed the hungry across America.
National Association of Letter Carriers Headquarters will also match any branch contribution from the branch treasury to that same local food bank. For more information on the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.