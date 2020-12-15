American Legion Family Post 408 (Derby/Haysville) is moving to its new headquarters at 120 E. Washington, Derby in 2021, with a ribbon cutting dedication to be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 2
There will be a flag pole and building dedication ceremony, while visitors can view future plans before construction work begins. Food and drinks will be served after the ceremony.
In addition, the American Legion is seeking to help the food banks in its communities address an increased need. Post 408 is encouraging those who attend the ribbon cutting to bring canned goods and non-perishable items to be donated to the Derby and Haysville food banks. For a list of items needed, visit the American Legion Post 408 Facebook page.