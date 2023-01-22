The American Legion Family Post 408 is currently collecting athletic shoes (all sizes) throughout Derby for its annual fundraiser.
Shoes still in good shape will be redistributed to those in need, while those in poor condition will be repurposed to make surfaces for playgrounds and tracks.
Drop-off locations around Derby include the Post 408 building, Derby Welcome Center, Derby Senior Center, Derby Public Library, Fire Station 81, Salon Flawless and Derby Recreation Center.
For more information on the fundraiser, contact Rhonda Handley (316-259-0564) or Pat Kitterman (316-371-4823).