With the COVID-19 vaccine now in distribution, things are starting to look up for assisted living facilities – including those in Derby.
Many local facilities have received either the first or second dose of the vaccine already. At Glenn Carr House, the second dose is arriving this week while Derby Assisted Living residents got their second dose on Super Bowl Sunday.
“We have made the vaccine available to all residents and staff,” said Coryanne Graham, vice president of marketing for Oxford Senior Living, which operates Glenn Carr House.
In total, Derby Assisted Living Executive Director John Brand said 95 percent of residents and 65 percent of staff have been vaccinated.
Having the vaccinations circulating through its facility, Brand noted change is starting to come to Derby Assisted Living. While residents have elected to maintain in-room dinner service at the moment, Brand said the dining room will be opened back up (following proper COVID protocols) two weeks after the vaccination cycle.
“I think the big thing is it’s given us a glimmer of hope and hopefully a little glimmer of normalcy on the horizon,” Brand said.
Additionally, while not necessarily tied to vaccine availability, in-person visits are coming back on a limited basis – currently offered at Glenn Carr House and likely in the near future for Derby Assisted Living – thanks to positive COVID trends (rates below 10 percent) in the area.
“With the positivity rate in Sedgwick County dropping over the past several weeks, we’re able to allow some other, limited visitation,” Graham said.
Policies at the Derby facilities are nearly identical, with only two preplanned persons allowed per resident. At Glenn Carr House, those visitors must be over 18 while visitors at Derby Assisted Living would be allowed at any time but those visits would be limited to an hour.
Being a memory care facility, Glenn Carr House used to have families coming and going as frequently as they wanted. While facilities are not back to that level of normalcy yet, both Graham and Brand see vaccination availability as a positive sign – with more than just residents and staff playing a part in that.
“We are so excited that we’re finally at a point where the vaccine is becoming more and more available to not only our residents and staff, but their family members. This is the first bit of hope that we’ve had in a very difficult year for seniors,” Graham said. “I think in the long-term we’re definitely excited about what this can mean for getting back to normal, but it’s also really important for our families and staff to feel like they can be safe and help connect families as much as possible. The vaccine is definitely a step in the right direction.”