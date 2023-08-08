Rock River Rapids is ending the season with its traditional Pooch Pool Party, which will be hold from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Derby water park.
Water chemistry will be adjusted for the different breed of swimmers. Those 16 and older will be allowed in the water up to their thighs, but no children are allowed in the water. No aggressive dogs or females in heat will be allowed to ensure the safety of everyone attending. Cost is $5 per dog (paid the day of the event), with contests and more in store. Check rockriverrapids.com for additional information.