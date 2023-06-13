DHS Principal Pontious

After serving as principal at Park Hill Elementary the past three years, Gretchen Pontious will officially transition to her new role as Derby High School principal on July 1.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Following the recommendation of USD 260 administrative staff, the Derby school board officially approved the hiring of Gretchen Pontious as the next principal of Derby High School at a meeting on June 12. Pontious will officially assume the role as of July 1. 

Pontious graduated from Kansas State University in 2009 with her Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education. In 2016, she earned her Masters of Arts in Educational Theory and Practice from Arkansas State University, followed by her Building Leadership Endorsement in 2020 from Fort Hays State University. She has served as principal at Park Hill Elementary for the past three years after teaching math (and acting as department chair) for five years at Derby High School.

