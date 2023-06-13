Following the recommendation of USD 260 administrative staff, the Derby school board officially approved the hiring of Gretchen Pontious as the next principal of Derby High School at a meeting on June 12. Pontious will officially assume the role as of July 1.
Pontious graduated from Kansas State University in 2009 with her Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education. In 2016, she earned her Masters of Arts in Educational Theory and Practice from Arkansas State University, followed by her Building Leadership Endorsement in 2020 from Fort Hays State University. She has served as principal at Park Hill Elementary for the past three years after teaching math (and acting as department chair) for five years at Derby High School.
“At Derby, when I was a department chair, I kind of fell in love with leading. I really liked that part of it,” Pontious said. “When the Park Hill job came open three years ago, I really debated because my whole career has been secondary.”
Outside of DHS, Pontious also spent an additional five years teaching math between high school jobs in Rose Hill and Arkansas City. She also briefly served as director at Mathnasium, but it’s that secondary experience that eventually led her to pursue the DHS principal position.
Knowing the school and community also helped, and Pontious noted she is looking to build on some strong traditions.
“I am thrilled to have the honor of returning to Derby High School and serving as the school’s next principal,” Pontious said. “I look forward to this new role and supporting our students, staff and community. Leading a new team of assistant principals, continuing to instill traditions, consistent communication and ensuring academic success are a few of my top priorities.”
Pontious’ husband, Mitchell, previously worked in the Derby school district, and when she got the job at DHS, they decided to make the move back permanent. They have three children who attend Derby Public Schools while Mitchell will be teaching P.E. at Derby North and Derby middle schools in the 2023-2024 academic year.
With Pontious taking the DHS principal position, it allows her family to maintain its roots and she is looking forward to the challenge of moving on to secondary administration at Derby High.
“It’s a phenomenal place, this whole district is, but to be given the trust that I get to now go up there and put my stamp on it, too, I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity,” Pontious said.
“On behalf of Derby Public Schools, I would like to extend my appreciation to the many individuals who served on interview committees, attended the candidate meet and greets as well as completed the key characteristics survey,” said USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty. “Gretchen is a phenomenal leader and we are fortunate to have her step in to lead Derby High School.”