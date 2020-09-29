The Derby Police Department is warning residents about an unauthorized fundraiser for the family of Larry and Nancy Hampton, who both recently passed away. The fundraiser says funds are being raised for funeral expenses, which the Derby Police Department says to their knowledge is not true.
Police Chief Robert Lee said that the fundraiser is “unauthorized by the family” and that members of the family have not sought help for funeral expenses.
Lee went on to say that he’s not sure anything illegal or criminal is happening with the unauthorized fundraiser, but said that he wants the family’s wishes to be respected and would ask that people not donate to the fundraiser. Lee said that the family has not come forward with a fund or designated charity in Larry’s name that they’d like to see funds go to.
“If their intentions are honorable, then that’s fine. Either way, we’ll try to get to the bottom of it,” Lee said.
The organizer of the fundraiser has publicly said that the fundraising is a legitimate way to try to help out the Hampton family. He said money collected will be given to the Derby Police Department and then passed on to the Hamptons.
If you have donated to the fundraiser or are approached and asked to donate, Derby police ask that you call the department at 788-1557 to report the incident.