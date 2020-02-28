The city of Derby is known for its desire to grow, but one area officials don’t want to see an increase in is criminal activity. In that regard they’ve been successful, and Police Chief Robert Lee reported that Part 1 crime went from 564 incidents in 2018 to 454 incidents in 2019, a 20 percent decrease.
Part 1 crimes are the ones reported to state authorities, who forward them on to the FBI for inclusion in its annual Uniform Crime Report, which is the definitive record of all serious crime nationwide.
Those crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, auto theft and arson.
Part 2 crimes, many of which are misdemeanors, are down about 7 percent. Normally, Lee emphasizes Part 1 crimes in his report.
That was one of the many statistics Lee presented to the City Council at its Feb. 25 meeting with his annual report.
Lee credits what he called “the good work of citizens and beat officers” for the reduction.
“Citizens were quick to report suspicious activities – and that’s a good thing.”
In addition, some of the officers made what Lee termed “outstanding catches,” especially involving burglary cases, through their self-initiated work.
Catching criminals early also made a difference in 2019.
“A lot of times if you get these folks in the beginning of their crime sprees you’ve prevented 10 or 15 other crimes from occurring,” he said. Burglars and robbers typically continue their crimes until caught, he said.
Another area that police focus on is traffic accidents.
While the number of vehicle accidents was about the same – 435 in 2018 and 437 in 2019 – the number of people injured dropped.
There were 123 injuries in 2018 and 115 in 2019, a 7 percent decrease. The city recorded two traffic fatalities.
“Any decrease is a good thing and a step in the right direction,” Lee said of that rate. “You still have more than 100 people a year injured in car wrecks and that’s a lot of people.”
Fewer injuries could have come about from good seat belt use and less distracted driving, Lee said. Both situations are proactively enforced in the city.
Police officers survey citizens
Derby police also engage in what is known as a “citizen satisfaction survey.”
While no one likes to be stopped for an alleged traffic violation, they do get to provide feedback on the situation. Also, anyone making a police report may take the survey.
During the past year, 90 percent of those taking part either agreed or strongly agreed the officers behaved in a “very professional” manner.
While Derby continues to grow and approach the 25,000 population mark, the number of emergency calls decreased in 2019. Sedgwick County 911, which handles all 911 calls for Derby police, fire and police self-initiated activity, reported 25,518 calls, a 4 percent decline.
Another area of decline was arrests at Derby High School and the middle schools.
There were 71 arrests in 2019 at those schools, a 3 percent drop from 2018. The majority were for tobacco-related violations.
Accreditation expected this month
While calls and cases fell, there was plenty for officers to do, Lee said, who termed 2019 “indeed a busy year for the DPD.”
Despite the crime decrease, officers were still active in the city, he said, working on calls and being observers of possible illegal activity.
Another thing that occupied a lot of time was working on the department accreditation undertaking.
It successfully completed the CALEA, or the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, including an on-site inspection. It is a rigorous program, Lee said, but well worth it.
The department is expected to be awarded accreditation in this month and, after that, will be the only accredited police department in Sedgwick County. It also will be one of only 10 in Kansas with the distinction.
An area Lee is taking particular pride in is the clearance, or settled case, rates.
For property crime, it was 46 percent, and for persons crime, it was 108 percent. That figure was due to including solved crimes from the previous year.
Those figures are more than double the national average, Lee said.
Lee also said the department had been busy on social media and made 187 posts on Facebook, reaching more than 100,000 people.
The police also oversee animal control efforts and, during 2019, some 315 cats and dogs were taken in. The officers worked to get the animals back to their owners and achieved a 66 percent return rate before taking them to the animal shelter. Of the animals taken to the shelter, all were either returned to their owners or found homes with new owners through adoption.