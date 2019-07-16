UPDATE, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday
Derby police have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Derby.
Police say the motorcycle driver's name is Matthew Ward, a 23-year-old Haysville resident.
ORIGINAL STORY, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Derby.
First responders were called to Meadowlark Boulevard and Old Spring Road at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a man in his twenties with fatal injuries. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
The events that led up to the crash are still under investigation, but Deputy Chief Brandon Russell said it appears to be a single-vehicle incident.
Police are not releasing the man's identity at this time but said it does not appear that he is a Derby resident.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.