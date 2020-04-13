If you’ve recently seen a group of police and fire vehicles rolling down your street with lights on and sirens blaring, don’t worry – it’s nothing scary, and it’s for a good cause.
In the past, Derby Police Department has received requests for officers to drive by birthday parties in their vehicles, and they would occasionally do them. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the police department decided now’s the time to kick those drive-bys into gear, Police Chief Robert Lee said.
“When [children’s] birthdays are minimized by not being able to have people come over due to social distancing requirements, it’s a good thing for us to go out and try to make that day a little bit special for them,” Lee said.
The police and fire vehicles line up on one end of the street, then slowly make their way down the street with their lights on. Sometimes they’ll sound their sirens. One vehicle tows a sign that says “happy birthday” with the child’s name on it. An officer drops off a goodie bag or two on the driveway for the birthday child.
The drive-bys aren’t something the department will do forever, Lee said, but they will keep doing them during the ongoing pandemic. Officers participating always maintain proper social distance.
The department isn’t spending extra resources to do these drive-bys, Lee said. All officers participating are on duty.
“They’re exactly where they’re supposed to be – in the community,” Lee said.
One recent drive-by seemed to bring out the whole neighborhood, Lee said.
“We had 30 to 40 neighbors out and cheering as we drove by,” Lee said.
“That’s what policing is all about. It’s at times about catching the bad guys, but there are times when it’s about making a small difference.”
The drive-by celebrations are also done for elderly individuals in adult care facilities who don’t have family nearby, Lee said.
“We use the same approach, and it’s equally as popular for them as it is with the youngsters,” Lee said.
All the credit for the drive-bys goes to the department’s beat officers, especially Lieutenant Jimmy Queen, Lee said. Queen is coordinating all of the drive-bys.
“I’m the one that sets it up, fixes the sign, gets all that stuff ready, and coordinates between our people and the fire department,” Queen said.
He said helping with the drive-bys has been a blast, and that the community has taken to the them well.
“The most excited that I’ve seen was a 90-year-old lady,” Queen said. “She was waving and jumping up and down on the porch.”
Queen said the drive-bys are a change from what you’d usually expect when seeing that many police vehicles at once.
“That many cops together was never a good thing,” he said.
It is now.