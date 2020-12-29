This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. It was originally published April 15, 2020.
The Derby Police Department did their part in helping to create something positive during the difficult times of 2020. The department conducted drive-by birthday celebrations where officers would drive by the homes of children and others with flashing lights and sirens blaring to recognize the special day.
The normal instance of a birthday party gathering and groups of children playing together in celebration of a birthday were dismissed throughout most of the year due to COVID-19. Police Chief Robert Lee said with the ongoing pandemic, the police department decided the time was right to kick the drive-bys into gear.
Lee said he remembers one drive-by which seemed to bring out the whole neighborhood with 30 to 40 neighbors out cheering as they drove by.
“That’s what policing is all about. It’s at times about catching the bad guys, but there are times when it’s about making a small difference,” Lee said. The drive-by celebrations were also done for elderly individuals in adult care facilities who don’t have family nearby.
Lieutenant Jimmy Queen, who coordinated most of the drive-by events, talked about one special event he remembered. “The most excited that I’ve seen was a 90-year-old lady,” Queen said. “She was waving and jumping up and down on the porch.”
Queen said in 2020 the drive-bys are a change from what you’d usually expect when seeing that many police vehicles at once.
“That many cops together was never a good thing,” he said.
But it was in 2020.