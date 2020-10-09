Derby Police Chief Robert Lee had his first interaction with law enforcement when he was 8 years old.
He was out walking his dog on the dirt road near his house.
“You never saw the police come down those roads,” Lee said.
A police car pulled up beside him, and he instantly started thinking of what he could have done wrong. Then the officer got out of the squad car. Lee was surprised to see that the officer was a woman.
“I didn’t know they existed at that time,” Lee said.
The officer came over and talked to Lee about his dog and “things that would pertain to an 8-year-old,” Lee said. It left a big impression.
“People say, ‘Big deal, why is that important?’ Well, 53 years later, I’m still talking about it.”
Lee has done his best to bring that community policing mindset to the Derby Police Department, which he’s led since 2009 – and he’s hired many female officers.
“I tell officers that if you’re out driving your residential neighborhoods like you should be and you see somebody out walking their dog, stop, introduce yourself, and ask them if there’s anything that’s concerning to them or anything that we can be doing better,” Lee said. “People appreciate you taking the time to humanize yourself and have that interaction with them. It’s a big thing.”
Lee has been in law enforcement for four decades. He’s held a multitude of positions over the years, and been involved in a number of high profile cases. His dad was a foreman at Hopper’s Glass, and his mother was a stay-at-home mom.
“Her job may have been the tougher of the two,” Lee said.
After graduating from Campus High School, Lee started college at Wichita State. He was pursuing pre-med, but wasn’t sold on it. Around that time, he was working as a fence salesman. It was a nice college gig with flexible hours and decent pay.
One of his sales was to a Wichita Police Department lieutenant named Charlie Franklin. Meeting Franklin became a turning point for Lee’s life.
“We did the fence deal, and before I left, he asked me if I had a few minutes,” Lee said. “Then he gave me the recruitment pitch. It really got me thinking about [law enforcement.]”
Franklin followed up with Lee half a year later and asked him if he’d given it any more thought. He had.
“I made up my mind that it was what I wanted to do,” Lee said. He applied for the Wichita Police Department in 1980.
Lee joined the Wichita Police Department when he was 22 years old. He spent his first 4 to 5 years on the force as a beat officer. He worked third shift in southeast Wichita, primarily in the Plainview and Hilltop areas.
“Both of those neighborhoods have a lot of good people in them, but they are very economically depressed areas and tend to have high crime rates,” Lee said. “I got to see all kinds of different aspects of police work and how to help your community.”
After his time as a beat officer, Lee was promoted to detective. He went from forgery detective to burglary detective and then finally to homicide detective.
It was when he became a homicide detective that he first met Ken Landwehr, a lieutenant who was instrumental in capturing the BTK serial killer.
“I had the great opportunity to partner with him on some very significant cases,” Lee said. “As I look back on my career, getting to work with him was a highlight.”
Lee was promoted to lieutenant after working as a homicide detective. He started off overseeing night detectives, and then was transferred to the sex crime unit. He did that from 1996 to 1999, and then was promoted to captain.
Lee was the homicide captain when two quadruple homicides occurred in December of 2000, one of them being the Carr brothers case.
“I remember that December we had 11 homicides,” Lee said. “There were a lot of really tragic things going on that impacted the community.”
In 2002, Lee was promoted to deputy chief and, in 2005, he was the deputy chief over investigations – the time frame that BTK was arrested.
“It was very rewarding to see that case come to a conclusion,” Lee said. “He certainly wasn’t arrested because of any action on my part, but it was a team effort.”
“I remember the words my friend told me before I ever even joined the police department about how it would be a great thing to be involved in the successful conclusion of that case. He was absolutely right, it was.”
Lee said the last week of the investigation was particularly intense. He was there – along with about 200 other police officers – when the arrest was made in Park City.
Finally, in 2009, the police chief position in Derby opened up. Lee had been interested in the job for a number of years. He was happy where he was, but he was also interested in leading his own department.
He applied for the job on the last day applications were open, and he got it.
“And I’ve never regretted a moment of it,” Lee said. “It’s a wonderful community to be a police chief in.”
“I’ve never been confused about who our boss is. Our boss is the public. That’s who we work for. It’s our responsibility to do our job ethically and make the community proud.”
Lee has spent his tenure as police chief making a number of changes to the force. He’s implemented beat times that develop projects to reduce crime in particular areas. He added the adopt-a-school program that puts an officer in elementary schools for a number of hours each week. And he’s “kicked our community policing philosophy into high gear,” he said.
“A police department is only as effective as our citizens allow us to be,” Lee said.
Regardless of what specific changes he makes, Lee said his philosophy on his leadership can be boiled down to one thought: “I think I will be pretty successful if I simply leave things better than I found them.”