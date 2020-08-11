Missed the recent Pleasantview Elementary open house? You can still get your hands on some Pleasantview memories. Free Pleasantview memory books are available for pickup at the district’s Admin Center. The memory book details the history of the school building and features photos of the murals painted on its walls. Memory books can be picked up at the Admin Center, located at 120 E. Washington, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pleasantview memory books still available
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
