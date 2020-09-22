An offer of $212,000 for the Pleasantview Elementary property was accepted by the Derby Board of Education at last week's board meeting, bringing an end to a drawn out listing period for the property that began in August 2019.
The buyer is Tom Schmader, owner of the Wichita-area construction company SBA Construction. His offer for the property – which was originally $212,000, then lowered to $189,000, and then raised back to $212,000 at the board’s request – comes with no contingencies and is a cash offer, meaning he will not have to secure financing to move forward with the purchase.
Schmader plans to turn the building into a senior apartment complex, which the six board members in attendance agreed would fulfill a community need. Board member Mark Tillison was not present at Monday’s meeting.
“What are we missing in this city?” Board President Justin Kippenberger said while the board members mulled over the offers. “What do we need? Is there a way with these offers that we can help solve a need?”
“We have a need for housing,” Board Vice President Andy Watkins said in response.
Schmader plans to keep the building’s structure intact, which was a goal for the district and board from the moment the property was listed. He will also take the property in its current condition, which includes a bad boiler that will cost an estimated $100,000 to replace.
Altogether, there were five offers for the board to choose from on Monday:
• Mohammad Khan: $230,000.00 (financing contingent) school/church, college, single family on north end of property ($5,000.00 EM check deposited)
• Tom Schmader: $189,000.00 (cash) senior apartments (no contingencies), which was raised back to his withdrawn offer of $212,000 at the board’s request
• Well Worship Center: $159,000.00 (cash) church/school (no contingencies)
• Gilbert/Hazen: $151,000.00 (cash) multi-family, nursing home (no contingencies)
• Lollar/Sattler: $150,000.00 (cash) office, storage (contingent on zoning change)
Though there were five offers, the board quickly narrowed things down to two choices: Schmader and the Well Worship Center. The board ultimately decided that the Schmader’s senior apartments plan would be the most beneficial to the community.
The highest offer, which came from Mohammad Khan, was only briefly brought into consideration by the board. That was a considerable change from past meetings. Khan made an offer of $129,000 for the property back in June that the board accepted, but after receiving four rejections from banks, Khan notified the district that he was unable to secure a loan for the purchase. Khan then made a cash offer of $70,000 in August, which the board said was too low to accept. That ultimately led to the latest round of offers, ending with Schmader’s accepted offer.
The original asking price for the Pleasantview property was $550,000. That price was lowered to $395,000 in April.
Mark Schroeder, the J.P. Weigand realtor who managed the listing, said a number of factors contributed to the sale of the property taking so long. Despite the delays and bumps on the road, the district seems to have gotten the happy – and demolition-free – ending it wanted for the building, Schroeder said.
“I think both [parties] did well by this agreement,” Schroeder said. “This was a good time to sell and put it into the hands of someone who’s going to renovate and make good use of it. So I think both did very well. I’m just happy we were able to find a buyer so that [the district] can get the property sold and get on down the road.”
If all goes to plan, the sale will be finalized within the next 30 days.