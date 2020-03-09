Youth from South Rock Christian Church in Derby found a way to raise money for their summer church event and have some serious fun at the same time on Sunday afternoon.
A group of 120 people made up of 19 teams participated in a dodgeball tournament on Sunday, March 8, to raise money that would help fund expenses to attend Christ In Youth (CIY) church event. CIY is an organization that plans events designed to “amplify Christ’s call to be kingdom workers.”
There were six teams in the Middle School Division, four teams in the High School Division, and nine teams in the Adult Division. The winning teams were Middle School; Dream Team, High School; Front Yard Crew and Adult; M2B2ZC.