Earlier today, A&M Management LLC officially announced plans to open a new steak restaurant – Morgan’s Steakhouse – in Derby. The development is part of the final phase of the Derby STAR bond project.
The 4,999 sq. ft. restaurant building is anticipated to seat approximately 188 guests, with the steakhouse to be located directly east of Rock Regional Hospital along Rock Road. No official opening date has been announced yet.
“We want to continue the local restaurant passion by expanding down Rock Road – making it easier to bring everyone together regularly,” said John Arnold, President of A&M Management Group.
A&M Management Group currently operates several area restaurants including Deano’s Grill & Tapworks, Jax Restaurant and Bar and Oak & Pie in Wichita, along with Stearman Field Bar & Grill in Benton.
For Morgan’s Steakhouse, plans are for the menu to feature a variety of steaks as well as other Midwest staples such as ribs, mashed potatoes, cheesy bacon fries, freshly baked bread and more. There are also signature happy hour drink specials planned for the restaurant aimed to fit with its casual, laid-back atmosphere.
