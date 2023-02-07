Steak Restaurant

Morgan's Steakhouse was officially unveiled Feb. 7 as part of Derby's final phase STAR bond project – to be located next to Rock Regional Hospital.

 COURTESY

Earlier today, A&M Management LLC officially announced plans to open a new steak restaurant – Morgan’s Steakhouse – in Derby. The development is part of the final phase of the Derby STAR bond project. 

The 4,999 sq. ft. restaurant building is anticipated to seat approximately 188 guests, with the steakhouse to be located directly east of Rock Regional Hospital along Rock Road. No official opening date has been announced yet.

23
3
5
3
6