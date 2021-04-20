As part of phase three of Derby’s STAR bond project district, RoKC Derby was officially approved last summer – set to bring an indoor rock-climbing facility, fitness center, retail store, outdoor BMX track and more to the proposed site directly southeast of Rock Regional Hospital.
“It’s intended to be a regional destination to bring people and tourist activity to Derby,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
However, when the original site plans came before the Derby Planning Commission in September 2020, the board and city staff had some major issues with the layout – directing the applicants to come back before the board with revised plans before the project could move forward.
RoKC Derby’s revised plans were presented to the planning commission at its April 15 meeting, with a redesigned site outlined and approved by the board, allowing progress on that project to continue.
“The site itself is drastically changed from what you’ve seen before,” Knebel said. “One of the concerns from the planning staff, the planning commission, was the visual impact of the tall wall that was needed for the back of the building, which faced Rock Road. That wall now no longer faces Rock Road.”
Along with the orientation of that wall, the canopy for the covered portion of the BMX track is now to the west of the building (also facing Rock Regional Hospital), while the track is proposed to extend around the building to the south.
Parking is also proposed to the north of the climbing facility to allow the access drive running through the site to remain open – with the proposed closure of that pathway in the initial site plans raising concerns among hospital representatives.
Other aesthetic elements were also changed to be brought in line with similar city projects, with Knebel pointing out the building will feature primarily metal paneling that is consistent with what was approved for the renovated Panther Stadium.
Most notably, the BMX track layout was not complete upon submission of the initial site plan and remains conceptual, leading the applicant to pursue that as a separate project.
“What the applicant is proposing to do is build the track separately with a second building permit,” Knebel said. “They will have additional design details to be submitted for that track.”
Details still needing to be ironed out with the BMX track include where to install storage space as well as placement of points of entry for emergency vehicles.
Commissioners’ remaining concerns mainly focused on pedestrian traffic and ensuring the safety of crossings on site with specific pedestrian pathways leading to the facility from the parking area. Commissioner Jessica Rhein also suggested more pedestrian traffic would likely come from the south and encouraged a connection on that side of the facility.
Ultimately, the planning commission unanimously approved the revised site plans for RoKC Derby, subject to staff recommendations and planning commission discussion.