Addressing Panther Stadium renovations (part of a larger school bond issue), the Derby Planning Commission reviewed the site plan for phase one improvements May 7 – focusing mainly on parking, lighting, landscaping and drainage improvements.
Primarily, phase one improvements would center around expanding stadium parking to the south and moving the one-way drive along Market Street further east to facilitate two-way access and increase access overall (including pedestrian) from Madison, Woodlawn and Market streets.
“With these parking improvements, the site will be accessible from all street frontages,” said assistant city planner Everett Haynes.
In previous reports, it was noted three of the four tennis courts south of the stadium would be removed to increase access along Market St. Since then, the school district has noted all four courts will be removed.
Expansion of parking will see the addition of 424 spaces to the southwest of Panther Stadium. Between that addition, current spaces, parking spaces at the middle school and additional district property available for use in proximity (i.e., the soccer complex, central kitchen, transportation building, etc.), that would bring total parking capacity at the stadium up to 1,087.
Though final design plans for the stadium (phase two of the renovations) are not complete, estimated capacity is 5,312 – which would require a minimum of 1,328 parking spaces.
“Due to the expected attendance and existing conditions, and the provision of the additional stalls, staff recommends approving the parking contingent that a variant for off-site parking is completed and approved by the board of zoning appeals prior to phase two stadium improvements reviewed by the planning commission,” Haynes said.
Given the shortage highlighted, Commissioner Gary Renberger questioned if an off-site parking agreement could be reached with the DRC given the center’s proximity to the stadium. However, Haynes noted that would interfere with the DRC’s own minimum parking requirements.
Meanwhile, Commission Chairperson Mitch Adams questioned if the new stadium design would be increasing capacity drastically. Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architecture representative Darin Augustine noted capacity would remain similar to what it is currently.
“That does make a difference –
because clearly it’s going to expand incredibly the parking space available down there,” Adams said. “If there’s not intended to be a substantial increase in the number of bleachers or seating available, then we’re going to alleviate a lot of issues.”
Projections based on normal attendance for regular season and playoff football games (peak attendance for the stadium) would require 750 to 1,100 parking spaces, leading staff to recommend approval of the phase one site plans for Panther Stadium renovations.
Other items in phase one of stadium renovations include some additional landscaping (for parking lot shading), drainage improvements and new lighting – which it was noted would have minimal impact on neighboring properties (given limited use during events).
Commissioners approved the site plan for phase one of Panther Stadium improvements, subject to staff comments, with phase two (including signage and stadium improvements) to be reviewed at a future date – with current plans to start work on both phases in November.