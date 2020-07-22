Culminating a year of formulation, the Derby Planning Commission held a public hearing July 16 before taking formal action to adopt a new, 20-year comprehensive plan for the city (Vision Derby 2040).
Vision Derby 2040 is intended to replace the city’s most recent comprehensive plan, adopted in 2006, and help inform any future decisions made by the planning commission and Derby City Council.
“The plan itself is a guide that will establish an overall vision and provide us the main principles to guide our work,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
Principles lined out in Vision Derby 2040 focus on land use, transportation, parks, health, the environment, housing, community facilities and more. Two specific additions outlined in the most recent plan include a greater focus on mixed use development and improvements to active transportation (through a walkable development plan).
Few changes were made from the initial plan presented to the commission in June. There was, however, a good deal of public comment made through the visionderby.com website – with a lot focusing on the parks and different facility requests (i.e., toddler parks, splash pads, pickleball courts, etc.), according to Knebel.
RDG Planning and Design Representative Charlie Cowell noted, though, that the general plan remained relatively unchanged. From the input received through the website, Cowell said the principles of the plan seemed to align closely with that of the Derby community.
“We’re happy that it met the goals of a lot of folks in Derby,” Cowell said.
During the final period of comment in the public hearing, though, the planning commission heard from a Derby couple – Jacob and Alexis Sattler – who had some concerns with the comprehensive plan.
Jacob and Alexis, who live on Krista Lane, saw some positives in the Vision Derby 2040 plan but also addressed some negatives – questioning the need for development lined out on south Woodlawn (near their residence).
Per the comprehensive plan, Jacob stated that the area would turn into a “concrete jungle.” Rather, the Sattlers suggested creating a nature preserve that would help maintain some of the qualities that drew the couple back to Derby.
“The feeling of letting my children play outside and ride their bikes around the neighborhood and not having to worry that they will be smothered by traffic is priceless. That is why we moved our family of four small children back to our small, suburban hometown. We felt safe and we felt cozy here,” Alexis said. “With the new Vision 2040 plan, our quiet neighborhood will be consumed by construction sites and eventually heavy traffic flow.”
Arguing that some of the goals of the comprehensive plan – creating vibrant neighborhoods, preserving green spaces – could be accomplished without expansion, Jacob questioned why there was a focus in Vision Derby 2040 to nearly double the size and population of the city.
On top of that, Jacob brought up the issue of growth potentially leading to more problems (i.e., crime) for the community and asserted that Derby is the right size currently.
“It has all the necessary amenities already. One would never have to go to Wichita if you don’t want to,” Jacob said. “When is the expansion going to end? When is it going to be enough?”
“How would your quality of life be impacted if you had every part of land around you being developed for the next 20 years?” Alexis asked the commissioners.
Pertaining to the concerns over growth in particular, commissioner Mark Tillison said if that doesn’t happen then there would be other negative side effects.
Tillison reiterated the sense that Vision Derby 2040 is a guide for the city to help make decisions on land use, with no official actions lined out. He understood the Sattlers’ concerns and said he hoped things will work out, but that change being planned for is inevitable.
“As a citizen, we hear you, but it’s not something that we’re going to stop – the growth,” Tillison said. “All we can do is try to manage it in a really healthy way for the city.”
Ultimately, the Derby Planning Commission unanimously adopted a resolution recommending the city council adopt the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan and incorporated elements (like regional planning efforts with Mulvane, Wichita, etc.).