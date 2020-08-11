Following approval of an amended property sale by the city council in July, official site plans for the industrial park lot – to be used by Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises (ACE) – came before the Derby Planning Commission for review at its Aug. 6 meeting.
“The business is doing very well so they are expanding,” said Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes.
Expanding to the south of its current location at 800 N. River St. (and north of BRG Precision Products), ACE has outlined plans to build a new 10,000-sq.-ft. building for additional aircraft parts manufacturing efforts.
Zoned in an M-1 industrial district as part of the West End Business Park, staff stated the new ACE building would be exempt from city design rules, though it would still be subject to the covenants and restrictions of the industrial park.
Regarding those covenants, staff reported the site plan met requirements with a few exceptions – namely landscape screening for a transformer. Otherwise, Haynes noted the property meets all setback, parking, entrance and other requirements.
An exemption was made for the waste receptacle screening as well, to be made of cedar fencing (rather than being consistent with the primary building material), as that was the case made for the existing ACE site.
One covenant the applicant’s agent – Patrick Baer of Baughman Company – raised concerns over was design standards that require 25 percent of the front elevation of a new building in the industrial park be made of brick, stone, dryvit (synthetic stucco) or other materials acceptable to the planning commission.
Baer asked the commission to omit the need to be subject to that design standard covenant initially given the size of the building – asking it be deferred to apply upon expansion of the building.
“If we do additions onto it in the future, I think we can address that at that time,” Baer said.
Concerns over costs were the main reason Baer brought up the design standards, but members of the planning commission foresaw issues if ACE were not subject to that covenant.
Planning Commission Chair Mitch Adams said that would put the board on a slippery slope, allowing the next applicant to come in and say, “if they don’t have to, we don’t have to.”
“Even though this is very much an industrial area, this could be sold next year to another business,” said Commissioner Mark Tillison regarding the need to maintain design standards.
Meeting those standards would not lead the applicant to walk away, Baer said, and the planning commission went on to approve the site plan for Lot 5, Block B, Derby Industrial Park Second Addition with the exceptions made by staff.
“We love the fact that your business continues to grow and flourish down there,” Adams said.