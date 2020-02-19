Planet Fitness will be the anchor tenant in the renovation and redevelopment of the former Dillon’s store at the southwest corner of East Madison and North Rock Road, according to one of the leasing agents.
There has been speculation that the business was possible for Derby. Now the signing of it was confirmed by Mattie Crossland, director of real estate for the Crossland Realty Group in Columbus, Kan.
Crossland said that her company and its officials were pleased about landing the national fitness chain as a tenant and helping to grow Derby as well as assisting in filling a long-empty building.
“We believe community members are excited for retail to return to this corner and, so far, the response to the development has been overwhelmingly positive,” Crossland said in an email. “Having access to health and fitness facilities is important to a thriving community.”
This would be the fifth Planet Fitness in the metro area. No opening date was provided, however, the building renovation will be complete by this summer.
Other business spaces available
Crossland Realty Group and J.P. Weigand are partnering to lease spaces in the 52,551-square-foot building. The contractor is Crossland Construction and the architect is GLMV Architecture.
As designed, the new design will offer retail, entertainment, and restaurant space. Crossland said it will “give the local area an updated look with new storefronts, façade, and patio hardscaping.”
The hope is that the development will give the corner new life, she said.
Currently, work is underway at the building and a $450,000 city building permit has been taken out to remodel the shell. Work had previously been done on the roof. When completed, the value of the work will be in the $1 million-plus range.
According to county property tax records, the building has an appraisal of $1.5 million.
The structure was built in 1992 and housed two antique markets after Dillon’s left to open a larger store in the Derby Marketplace. The last antique market concept closed in January 2017.
Founded in 1992, Hampton, N.H.-based Planet Fitness has more than 1,800 outlets. By locations and membership, it is one of the larger fitness and health clubs along with being among the fastest growing. It’s a franchise system and the local franchisee is Chris Sutherland. There are locations throughout the United States and in four foreign countries. It’s known for its overall low monthly membership fees and its marketing as a “judgement free zone” designed to attract beginning and casual fitness center customers. A public company, its stock is traded under the symbol “PLNT.”