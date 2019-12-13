Calling it a “roadmap for the future,” Utilities Manager Jason Bradshaw told the city council that the time is now to update the Wastewater Treatment Master Plan.
After listening to his presentation at its Dec. 10 meeting, the council agreed with Bradshaw and voted to authorize a contract not to exceed $255,000 with Wichita-based Professional Engineering Consultants to update the plan.
That will be undertaken next year.
Bradshaw said it will be an investment to find out what and when the city needs to handle growth as it approaches the 25,000-resident mark.
The main issue is capacity at the facility, which is in southwest Derby near the Arkansas River.
“The plant is nearing maximum capacity due to the city’s growth over the past 28 years,” Bradshaw told the council.
The plant handles slightly less than 2.2 million gallons of wastewater each day that comes there from two main lines. Its maximum daily capacity is 2.5 million gallons.
Treatment of wastewater is all the liquids and matter flushed down toilets, along with liquids from sinks, bathtubs and commercial operations, such as restaurants. Stormwater is a whole different system and doesn’t come to that plant.
Another issue is nutrient removal, which Bradshaw called “a big buzz” in the wastewater treatment profession.
“There are more stringent rules coming forth and we have to be ready for that,” he said.
Planning for upgrading expenses
The Derby plant’s capacity and configuration has been the same since 1991.
There have been improvements during the ensuing years to meet government regulations and keep operations going. A master plan was produced in 1993, but it’s long due for an update in order to meet challenges, officials say.
“It’s time,” said Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza.
While he stressed that “nothing will happen overnight,” the process must begin now as it will take many years to get projects done.
The city doesn’t know what the answers will be and that’s what the study is all about, he said.
For one, will a capacity upgrade be at the site – or a whole new place?
When it comes time to actually paying for more capacity, Mendoza said the “numbers will be quite large.”
However, they aren’t unexpected. Officials have been planning for this scenario for about six years now and it’s not a surprise.
“The capacity and improvements for treatment plants are expensive, that is why we plan years ahead, to be financially ready to move forward when necessary,” Mendoza said.
Furthermore, it’s not something that will all be done at once, he said.
There will be a priority list of what needs to be done, and officials will basically have a variety of options.
Mendoza stressed that there’s no current danger of sewers backing up and the city facing a crisis.
Another aspect is bringing the system in sync with industry advances as there have been changes within it and will be more, he said.
“Technology marches on,” Mendoza said.
Firm has worked with system before
The city has been projecting to get to the plan earlier, but the timing is a little delayed because of the extensive work on its water metering project, Mendoza said.
PEC will determine projected future flow and loading conditions for a 25-year planning period, according to city officials.
They also will evaluate existing facility structures, treatment processes, equipment, and operations.
The contract also calls for PEC to include a facility plan with recommendations, estimated costs, and a phased implementation schedule of identified projects.
“The capital improvement plan will be edited to show current estimated costs based on factual data,” Mendoza said.
PEC had submitted a revised base fee of no more than $204,000, but there was a need for sanitary sewer system modeling and software up-dates, which added $51,000 to the project.
The 2019 Wastewater CIP budget includes $250,000 for the project, and additional funds are available in the 2019 CIP Wastewater Plant Infra-structure Improvement budget.
Another firm, Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, also submitted a bid, but it had a higher base fee range. City officials also used experience as a factor in selecting PEC as it completed the last plan in 1993 and has “extensive knowledge” of the Derby system.
In addition, it will be using the firm of Burns and McDonnell as a project partner.
“Burns and McDonnell has already created sanitary sewer modeling for past Derby projects and has a good understanding of our system,” Bradshaw said.