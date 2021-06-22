Roughly halfway through the year-long process of updating Derby’s zoning and subdivision regulations, key facets of the plan are starting to come into focus.
This month, City Planner Scott Knebel shared the progress of the steering committee behind the regulation amendments, including a request at the city’s annual budget workshop – one attached to a pattern zoning plan for Derby that addresses some of the priorities of Vision Derby 2040 as well as those of the city council collectively.
Pattern zoning is both a plan and incentive, Knebel noted, that is intended to help infill development – an item shifted onto the Derby City Council’s priority list earlier this year.
Looking to develop already established parts of town, Knebel shared an article on how pattern zoning had been used to expand housing within the city limits of Bryan, Texas – which would be a similar benefit Derby would see from the plan.
Compared to mixed-use development (another goal of Vision Derby 2040), though, Knebel noted pattern zoning focuses on creating higher density residential developments like accessory dwelling units, duplexes and even individual apartment buildings – in some cases – on single lots.
“Pattern zoning is different in terms of mixed-use development and those sorts of things in that it is intended to support individual lot projects,” Knebel said. “It’s intended to provide people the ability to make investments in their property to increase the value.”
In the case of accessory dwelling units particularly, Knebel also pointed out those projects are often intended to provide additional housing for family members.
For a cost of $75,000, a pattern zoning plan would be developed with the help of identified target neighborhoods (within the boundaries of Meadowlark, Baltimore, Park Lane and Woodlawn). Most of the cost would then go toward architectural design of higher density residential developments, creating predesigned building plans that would eliminate some of the time and cost for local residents seeking additional dwelling space for their families or otherwise.
“It takes upfront work, usually professional fees for those architects or engineers. Plus, it takes going through some processes of the city to get approvals with public hearings and that kind of thing. That’s basically a barrier that keeps people from redeveloping their own property or adding to it,” said City Manger (and steering committee member) Kathy Sexton. “We know that some housing is beyond some people’s middle class abilities, and so we’re trying to focus on not only growing on the edges of town – which we know how to do – but also focus on growing in the center of town by redeveloping, revitalizing and sometimes using land in a more efficient manner.”
On top of looking to implement pattern zoning, the steering committee is also looking to clean up signage regulations. That includes some changes to ensure temporary signage remains temporary, and most prominently looks to reduce an exemption for pole signage in the B-4 business district in Derby’s West End (along K-15/Baltimore Avenue).
At the same time, by no coincidence, the city is looking to implement a commercial facade improvement grant program to help businesses replace those signs that will no longer be exempt.
“Not all of those signs need to be fixed, but if they come forward and do something and want to update their sign then they would have to bring it in compliance at that time,” Knebel said. “That program would assist with that, among other things.”
“We definitely are trying to zero in on one area of town that has different sign rules than the rest of town and update that,” Sexton said, “and we’re trying to zero in on identifying all the illegal, outdated or obsolete signs and make sure all the property owners know that it is time to update these signs and make sure we don’t have what could be called sign clutter.”
Design criteria regulations for development projects have also been addressed with Vision Derby 2040 in mind, most notably with plans to include pedestrian connection and open space requirements for projects brought before the planning commission.
Taking the walkable development plan into consideration too, Knebel noted Derby Marketplace might have a much different look under the newly proposed regulations.
Between pattern zoning, mixed-use development and the proposed design criteria, walkability and connecting Derby is certainly a focus of the amended regulations – though not just in creating new pathways.
“That doesn’t mean make new sidewalks,” Sexton said. “That means with future development and building construction you change rules to where it will increase the density, so it’s easier to walk from your home to a shop or to a restaurant or bar.”
Looking to address the future of the entire Derby community, the new zoning and subdivision regulations are scheduled to come before the planning commission as part of a public hearing on Oct. 7.