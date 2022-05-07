The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, recently announced the induction of three local students.
Derby’s Molly Brewer (Kansas State University) and Scott McIntosh (KSU), as well as Mulvane’s Tiffany Berry (University of Nebraska-Kearny), were among the recent inductees.
The trio are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.