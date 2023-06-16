The Duesenberg was seen as one of the premier American-made luxury cars of its day. It was also the first American car to win a Grand Prix race at the 1921 French Grand Prix. Motorheads might say that the term, ‘It’s a Duesy,’stems from a saying admiring the quality of the vehicle because it was considered to be a luxurious form of transportation at the time. A 1929 Duesenberg J Sport Phaeton model can be seen used by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film “The Great Gatsby.” 

On display at the Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show in High Park on June 10 was a one-of-a-kind model of a 1932 Duesenberg Murphy. Owner Raleigh Pitzer of Derby spent 17 years working to get the car looking sharp and took third place in the antique car division of the car show.

