The Duesenberg was seen as one of the premier American-made luxury cars of its day. It was also the first American car to win a Grand Prix race at the 1921 French Grand Prix. Motorheads might say that the term, ‘It’s a Duesy,’stems from a saying admiring the quality of the vehicle because it was considered to be a luxurious form of transportation at the time. A 1929 Duesenberg J Sport Phaeton model can be seen used by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film “The Great Gatsby.”
On display at the Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show in High Park on June 10 was a one-of-a-kind model of a 1932 Duesenberg Murphy. Owner Raleigh Pitzer of Derby spent 17 years working to get the car looking sharp and took third place in the antique car division of the car show.
Pitzer said rebuilding cars has been something he has done for the last 50 years. Nearly all of the cars that he has owned have been rebuilt. The first car that he bought fresh out of the dealership parking lot was in 2005.
The Duesenberg caught Pitzer’s attention while traveling for work just outside of Houston. He saw the car and instantly felt a passion to build it back to its original glory. Little did he know it would be a 17-year process. This included updating the engineering, rebuilding interior and exterior and adding the final detailing of the car to make it ready to return to the streets. Today, Pitzer said he loves driving it whenever he can.
The Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show, part of Derby’s annual Smoke on the Plains festival this year, was one of the first ones that Pitzer put the finished product on display.
“I loved it; it was really a nice car show,” Pitzer said. “I had taken that car to some shows and was very pleased. People loved seeing the car, and I got a lot of compliments on the car, and I would do it again. I placed third in the antique division, and there were a lot of great cars there, so I was quite happy with that.”
Pitzer is currently working on a 1964 Mercury Comet Convertible, which will soon be ready to display at car shows in the near future.
The Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show had 90 cars registered for the event, a large increase from the last two years. The Derby Rotary Club’s service project at the car show raised $7,600, which will be added to fund other projects for the Feed a Hungry Child lunch program with Derby Public Schools. The opportunity for car enthusiasts to make a difference for many in the community provides a unique way for people to give back to the community.
“It was really cool,” Pitzer said. “I have great-grandkids in the Derby school system, and I didn’t realize that it was for a cause. It made me feel good that the community was doing that for those kids. I really felt good about that.”
HOT MEALS FOR HOT MEALS CAR SHOW RESULTS (June 10)
Full Throttle - Jean Garinger American Family Insurance Agent Derby, KS Pick: 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS/David Brockman
TurboCharger Bruso Lawn Care, LLC Pick: 1957 Chevy Bel Air/Haylee Nickel
TurboCharger Fidelity Bank Pick: 1966 Ford Mustang/Bruce A. Fears
Derby KS Rotary Club President's Choice (Jenny Webster) Pick: 1954 Chevy Bel Air/Tim Riffel and Bobbie Riffel
Derby KS Mayor's Choice: (Randy White) Pick: 1958 Pontiac Chieftain/Tom and Sharon Wilhite
Derby Public Schools Choice (Heather Bohaty): 1969 Chevy Camaro SS/Darren Cox
Smokin' Hot Wheels Choice (Amy Cline, Linde Ohmes, Jenny Webster and Gabe McKeever): 1962 Chevy Impala/Kevin Kaiser
Judge's Choice: 1969 Ford Mustang/Neil Detarding
Best Original: 1950 Mercury Convertible/Greg Rau
Best Interior: 1934 Ford Street Beast/Eli Spear
Best Paint: 1954 Chevy Bel Air/Tim Riffel and Bobbie Riffel
Best Engine: 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS/Scott Gimple
People's Choice: 1966 Nova/Dave's Detail & Aftermarket Headquarters, LLC
1st: 1965 Ford Mustang/Rick and Vicki Prather
2nd: 1958 Pontiac Chieftain/Tom and Sharon Wilhite
3rd: 1964 AMC Rambler American/Ed Cardenas
1st: 1940 Ford Pick-Up/Dr. Dan Smith
2nd: 1964 AMC Rambler American/Ed Cardenas
3rd: 1963 Falcon Convertible/Phil Stramel
1st: 1956 Ford F100/Dick Bockelman
2nd: 1965 Chevrolet C10/Glenn Stark
3rd: 1969 Chevy C10/Cesar Rivera
1993 Harley Davidson Heritage (Trike)/Marla Spear
1st: 1950 Mercury Convertible/Greg Rau
2nd: 1949 Willy's Jeepster/Greg and Alicia Bird
3rd: 1932 Duesenberg Murphy/Raleigh Pitzer
1st: 2003 Cadillac Escalade/Eddie Buchanan Jr.
2nd: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1/Jacob Nelson
1st: 1968 Chevy Chevelle/Kyle Boslaugh
2nd: 2023 Kia Stinger/Cesar Navarro
3rd: 1978 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro/Paula Hobson
Best Pro Street/Race Car:
1st: 2020 Bills Built/Rob Prather
2nd: 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS/Mike Stanhope
3rd: 2023 Kia Stinger/Cesar Navarro
1st: 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS/David Brockman
2nd: 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle/Robyn Good
3rd: 2020 Chevy Camaro/Zach Hobson
1st: 1940 Chevy Custom/Tom Fagon
2nd: 1934 Ford Street Beast/Eli Spear
3rd: 2015 Chevy Corvette Z51/Farris Saindon
1st: 1980 Chevy C10/ Jonathan Valenzuela
2nd: 2015 Nissan 370Z Nisma/Chayse Cowen
3rd: 1954 Chevy Bel Air/Tim Riffel and Bobbie Riffel