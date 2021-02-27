Given the popularity of cooking competitions, the idea of hosting a local food challenge has not been a foreign idea to Derby Recreation Commission staff and The Kitchen instructors at the Hubbard Arts Center.
“What we thought would be kind of fun is just a competition. A lot of people watch the TV shows that are big on competition; “The Great British Baking Show,” for instance, is one,” said DRC Director of Marketing Mykalynn Penny.
Out of that, the Teen Baking Showcase was born. The baking competition will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. March 19 at the Hubbard Arts Center. It is open to individuals ages 14 to 17.
Teams of two (with capacity for a maximum of five teams) are allowed to enter the baking competition, with basic ingredients to be provided. That includes a yellow cake mix, eggs, oil, sugar, butter and milk. Teams will also be allowed to use five extra ingredients of their choice – whether fruit, chocolate or something more exotic – to make the confection their own.
Primarily focused on competition, Penny noted the DRC saw a baking showcase as a natural extension of that and a way to, hopefully, entice more participation in some of the programs offered to teens – especially as spring break approaches.
“A lot of kids are having to stay home during spring break this year. They’re not able to do what they would normally consider a fun spring break event, so we wanted to do something for the kids to be able to have an opportunity to have a fun spring break,” Penny said. “We want to offer something in a specific niche for those kids who are passionate for it and they can show it off. They may even figure out that they want to do that in the long run, which is why we involved Butler Community College, because they have a program for kids who can keep going in this particular passion of theirs.”
Butler Community College chef/instructor Greg Cole will serve as a judge for the Teen Baking Showcase. Additionally, he will be on hand as a resource to the young contestants, answering any questions they may have.
No theme is set for the showcase. Given the ingredients provided, though, it is expected that competing teams will create some form of cake or cupcake – which will then be judged in two categories, taste and presentation. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams in each category.
Competitors will all be baking in The Kitchen at the same time, from 2 to 5 p.m., though Penny noted The Gallery at the Hubbard Arts Center will be utilized if more space is needed. Judging for the baking showcase will then take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m, with plans for the final results to be livestreamed on Facebook.
The showcase is also meant to be the finale in a Kitchen session, teen chef bakeshop, that will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. March 15-18. Penny noted that was also done to try and get more teens involved in The Kitchen, encouraging teamwork and a little friendly competition in the showcase finale.
Already, Penny noted she has seen some excitement from at least one potential competitor – with more interest in the idea in general that may open The Kitchen and DRC up to similar programs for other age groups in the future.
“It may lead into something bigger. I don’t see why not. We’ve had some people ask some questions. I think it would be really fun to do something like that,” Penny said. “Baking seems to be one of those things that a lot of people know a little bit about but kind of want to explore more so than cooking dinner, cooking lunch or whatever. It’s a little bit more fun and you can be a little bit more creative with it.”
Registration for the Teen Baking Showcase is $40 per team and can be done online at derbyrec.com. The deadline to enter is March 17. Any additional questions can be addressed to debbie@derbyrec.com.