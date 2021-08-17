As part of its annual closing festivities, Derby’s Rock River Rapids welcomed dogs to the water park for the Pooch Pool Party on Aug. 14.
With the pool officially closing for the season on Aug. 10, water chemistry was adjusted to allow dogs (and owners 16 years and older) into the water to get some relief from the summer heat. This year, 265 dogs attended the event at Rock River Rapids.
The city of Derby will handle the remaining winterization of the facility, including the draining of all pools. Maintenance tasks will also be completed before the next summer season begins.
Several contests (with prizes) were also held as part of the season-ending Pooch Pool Party, with winners listed below.
Smallest Dog
1. Harley, owned by Heide Newman
2. Lucky, owned by Linda Turner
3. Buddy, owned by Lily Greenlee
Largest Dog
1. Leo, owned by Ellie Greenlee
2. Ollie, owned by Amelia Leggett
3. Jako, owner not listed
Best Dressed
1. Sam, owned by Sonja Fiechtt
2. Kimura, owned by Liz Lasilva
3. Lucy, owned by Robyne Roberts
Dog/Owner Look-alike
1. Topper, owner not listed
2. Winkie, owned by Violet Johnson
3. Kammie, owner not listed